Whether you are feeling happy, angry, silly or just bored, Netflix has a show that will match your every mood. In fact, to save you time, OK! Magazine has picked the top Netflix shows to match your every mood. As the cherry on top, you can watch just one show or binge the entire series in the comfort of your own home.

More: Magnificent Movie Mania! Classic Movies That You Can Stream Today

Feeling bored? Tiger King and its quirky star Joe Exotic will not only pull you out of the doldrums, but it will have you seeing the world of big cat breeding in an entirely different light. Feeling anxious? The Great British Baking Show is sure to soothe you as you listen to talk of pies and cookies.

More: A Quick Pick-Me-Up: 24 Inspirational Movies You Can Watch Online

Whether you crave an apocalyptic escape series like The Walking Dead or something on the opposite end of the spectrum like Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, we’ve got you covered. Even though the story lines and topics are all over the map, one thing all of these shows have in common is that they have a stellar cast that is sure to keep you watching.

Ready to binge? Check out our top 10 Netflix shows for your top ten moods!