Jill Duggar Dillard Felt 'Sick' After Her Parents Covered Up Brother Josh's Molestation Scandal

jill duggar josh
Source: @jillmdillard/Instagram
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Jill Duggar Dillard is sharing how she felt after her brother Josh Duggar was exposed for molesting her and several of her sisters when they were growing up.

Though her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, were only trying to help their eldest son, she shamed them for doing so.

“Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child, I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated,” the 32-year-old wrote in her new memoir Counting the Cost, which was released on Tuesday, September 12.

“I mentioned this to Derick, and he said that he had noticed the same thing. The feelings grew stronger within me, and by the time I went to bed I felt sick to my core,” Jill continued of the incident, referring to her husband, Derick Dillard, 34.

In 2015, Josh admitted he molested his sisters when he was a teenager — but his parents knew about the incident in 2002 after one of his siblings claimed he touched her chest and private parts while she was sleeping.

In 2003, Michelle and Jim Bob sent Josh to a treatment center in Little Rock, Ark., but never told law enforcement about the accusations.

duggars covered josh scnadal
Source: mega

Josh was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jill and her sisters later spoke Megyn Kelly about their disgraced brother, and recently, in a Prime Video series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill confessed she shouldn't have done the interview in the first place.

"There was an urgency in trying to figure out how the show was going to be handled in the wake of the 2015 events," Jill stated. "As far as recovery and damage control, you just feel like a burden and the weight falls on you to help because you're the only one who can [help]."

MORE ON:
Jill Duggar
"I don't even like to talk about it because it's not something that I'm proud of," Jill added. "If I hadn't felt obligated to one, do it for the sake of the show, and two, do it for the sake of my parents, I wouldn't have done it."

As OK! previously reported, Josh is currently serving 12.5 years in prison for downloading and possessing images of child p---.

duggars covered josh scandal
Source: mega

Jill Duggar's book released on September 12.

Elsewhere in the new tome, Jill recalled a meeting between herself, her husband and her parents where she claimed her father has a better relationship with Josh than with her.

"'That's why I'm crying, Daddy. I'm evolving and changing, just like that girl out there, but you can't see it. You treat me like I'm a prodigal who's turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother,'" Jill said.

