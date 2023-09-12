Jill Duggar Dillard Felt 'Sick' After Her Parents Covered Up Brother Josh's Molestation Scandal

“Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child, I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated,” the 32-year-old wrote in her new memoir Counting the Cost, which was released on Tuesday, September 12.

“I mentioned this to Derick, and he said that he had noticed the same thing. The feelings grew stronger within me, and by the time I went to bed I felt sick to my core,” Jill continued of the incident, referring to her husband, Derick Dillard, 34.