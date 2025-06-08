Josh Duggar Seeks Court-Appointed Attorney in Bid to Overturn Conviction on Child Pornography Charges

Currently serving a 12.5-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Dallas, Texas, Duggar expressed in his letter the need for legal representation to help evaluate potential "constitutional violations" in his case.

"And, if appropriate, prepare a motion to vacate, set aside, or correct my conviction and sentence," he added.

Duggar emphasized that his 2021 trial "involved complex constitutional and evidentiary issues, particularly relating to legal rulings and strategic decisions made during trial proceedings" and pointed to "errors in the admission of forensic evidence." He also alleged that the prosecution failed to disclose all relevant evidence.