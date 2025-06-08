Josh Duggar Seeks Court-Appointed Attorney in Bid to Overturn Conviction on Child Pornography Charges
Josh Duggar is making headlines again as he seeks a court-appointed attorney to contest his 2022 conviction on child p---ography charges.
"I am unable to afford counsel due to my current financial circumstances," the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 37, wrote in a letter to the presiding judge on May 27, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet on May 28.
Currently serving a 12.5-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Dallas, Texas, Duggar expressed in his letter the need for legal representation to help evaluate potential "constitutional violations" in his case.
"And, if appropriate, prepare a motion to vacate, set aside, or correct my conviction and sentence," he added.
Duggar emphasized that his 2021 trial "involved complex constitutional and evidentiary issues, particularly relating to legal rulings and strategic decisions made during trial proceedings" and pointed to "errors in the admission of forensic evidence." He also alleged that the prosecution failed to disclose all relevant evidence.
The reality TV star noted the "broad publicity" and "intense scrutiny" surrounding his case due to his family's fame from their TLC shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. He argued that these factors necessitate "a full and fair post-conviction review."
"As time has unfolded, new legal theories and strategies have emerged in public discourse that may be relevant to the Defendant's case," the documents stated. "In light of these developments, the Defendant seeks to consult with counsel to fully evaluate the potential of these emerging strategies and how they may support a motion for relief."
Duggar's legal troubles began in April 2021 when Homeland Security agents uncovered child pornography downloaded onto a computer linked to him at his business in 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.
In December 2021, a jury found him guilty of one count of receiving child pornography, while a second count of possession was dropped at his sentencing trial in May 2022.
In August 2023, a federal court denied Duggar's previous appeal, leading him to escalate the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2024, but that was rejected again in June.
His request for a court-appointed attorney comes just days after a source revealed to In Touch that he has maintained a low profile during his time in FCI Seagoville.
"He's pretty quiet and keeps to himself, other than the little hiccup with the cellphone," a source close to the situation revealed, referring to an incident in 2023 where Duggar was found with a contraband phone and placed in solitary confinement. "He's been basically a model prisoner."
However, sources have previously noted that his surroundings can impact him. A source shared that Duggar's commissary funds were restricted after a staff member experienced a prank.
"Some sort of chemical convocation spilled on a staff member," the insider said. "We decided to restrict commissary until we figured out what happened or if it came from commissary. We found out who did it, but wanted to wait out the cycle so it fairly affected everyone."