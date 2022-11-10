OK Magazine
2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Photos: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & More Steal The Spotlight

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc
By:

Nov. 9 2022, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

The stars are coming out for the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards!

This year's show, which is taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, is hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning, but before the men take the stage, singers, presenters and more showed off their flair for fashion by gracing the red carpet.

Scroll down to see who came out to the Wednesday, November 9, event.

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

cma awards red carpet photos underwood

Before opening the show, Carrie Underwood rocked a dusty blue gown that featured a thigh-high split and ruffles. Husband Mike Fisher even joined her at the show clad in a navy suit.

Danielle Bradberry

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: mega

Simply stunning! The Voice alum Danielle Bradberry looked otherworldly in a white halter-style gown that had two long trains.

Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer

cma awards red carpet photos luke
Source: abc

Bryan rocked a classic black and white tux while his wife, Caroline Boyer, wore a fierce leopard-print frock.

Carly Pearce

cma awards red carpet photos pearce
Source: mega

Performer Carly Pearce added a pop of color to her cutout white frock with a pair of turquoise heels.

Maddie & Tae

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc

Bringing the drama! While Maddie Marlow showed some skin in black crop top, voluminous cream floor-length skirt and black arm gloves, Tae Dye covered up in a black turtleneck gown and over-the-knee boots.

"Tonight marks 8 years of CMAs together! 👯‍♀️," the duo revealed on their join Instagram account.

Kelsea Ballerini

cma awards red carpet photos ballerini
Source: mega

Our blue crush! Kelsea Ballerini turned heads in a backless Balenciaga gown that boasted gloves down to her fingertips.

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc

Date night! Superstar Miranda Lambert, clad in a pink and black number made of lace and silk, brought hubby Brendan McLoughlin along for the ride.

Morgan Evans

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc

Flying solo. Morgan Evans, fresh off his split from Ballerini, stepped out in an olive green blazer and black slacks.

Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc

True blue! Reba McEntire caught everyone's attention in a royal blue dress, while her boyfriend and Big Sky costar, Rex Linn was decked out in a dark suit.

Cole Swindell & Courtney Little

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc

Though Cole Swindell kept it classic and casual in a blue jacket with all black underneath, his girlfriend, Courtney Little, went for the glamour in a shimmery pale blue number.

Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein

cma awards red carpet photos
Source: abc

Country hunk Jake Owen looked dapper in a red suit jacket while fiancé Erica Hartlein wore a black number.

