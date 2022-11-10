2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Photos: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & More Steal The Spotlight
The stars are coming out for the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards!
This year's show, which is taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, is hosted by Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning, but before the men take the stage, singers, presenters and more showed off their flair for fashion by gracing the red carpet.
Scroll down to see who came out to the Wednesday, November 9, event.
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
Before opening the show, Carrie Underwood rocked a dusty blue gown that featured a thigh-high split and ruffles. Husband Mike Fisher even joined her at the show clad in a navy suit.
Danielle Bradberry
Simply stunning! The Voice alum Danielle Bradberry looked otherworldly in a white halter-style gown that had two long trains.
Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer
Bryan rocked a classic black and white tux while his wife, Caroline Boyer, wore a fierce leopard-print frock.
Carly Pearce
Performer Carly Pearce added a pop of color to her cutout white frock with a pair of turquoise heels.
Maddie & Tae
Bringing the drama! While Maddie Marlow showed some skin in black crop top, voluminous cream floor-length skirt and black arm gloves, Tae Dye covered up in a black turtleneck gown and over-the-knee boots.
"Tonight marks 8 years of CMAs together! 👯♀️," the duo revealed on their join Instagram account.
Kelsea Ballerini
Our blue crush! Kelsea Ballerini turned heads in a backless Balenciaga gown that boasted gloves down to her fingertips.
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Date night! Superstar Miranda Lambert, clad in a pink and black number made of lace and silk, brought hubby Brendan McLoughlin along for the ride.
Morgan Evans
Flying solo. Morgan Evans, fresh off his split from Ballerini, stepped out in an olive green blazer and black slacks.
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn
True blue! Reba McEntire caught everyone's attention in a royal blue dress, while her boyfriend and Big Sky costar, Rex Linn was decked out in a dark suit.
Cole Swindell & Courtney Little
Though Cole Swindell kept it classic and casual in a blue jacket with all black underneath, his girlfriend, Courtney Little, went for the glamour in a shimmery pale blue number.
Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein
Country hunk Jake Owen looked dapper in a red suit jacket while fiancé Erica Hartlein wore a black number.