2022 Emmy Awards: See Photos Of Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, & More!
The 2022 Emmys has finally arrived! From Euphoria to White Lotus, which included some all-star casts, the red carpet was nothing short of a star-studded event with their best designer duds!
With leading actor nominees like Jason Sudeikis and Jason Bateman to leading actresses like Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon, it is sure to be an action-packed night with Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson taking over hosting duties.
Scroll through the gallery to see all of the glitz and glamour from the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon stunned in a glittering all-blue number as she is nominated for her work as a leading actress in The Morning Show.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried, whose nominated for lead actress for her work in The Dropout, shined bright in a champagne pink gown ahead of her red carpet walk.
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham, who took home an Emmy for the first season of Ted Lasso, looked perfect arriving in a pink bustier tulle gown.
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis, who is nominated for best leading actor for his role in Ted Lasso, was all smiles, looking dapper as he arrived for the annual awards show.
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan stunned in an all-yellow number as she prepped for the ceremony along with her glam team as they poured champagne and got the superstar ready for her strut down the red carpet.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara turned heads in a sparkling yellow gown as she rocked a dark lip and soft curls to present an award during the telecast.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco and her new boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, snuggled up before hitting the red carpet for the annual event.
Juno Temple
Ted Lasso star Juno Temple looked chic in an all-black ensemble as she made her way out if her hotel to the awards show.
More To Come...