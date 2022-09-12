2022 Emmy Awards: See Photos Of Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, & More!

The 2022 Emmys has finally arrived! From Euphoria to White Lotus, which included some all-star casts, the red carpet was nothing short of a star-studded event with their best designer duds!

With leading actor nominees like Jason Sudeikis and Jason Bateman to leading actresses like Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon, it is sure to be an action-packed night with Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson taking over hosting duties.