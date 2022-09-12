OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Red Carpet
OK LogoNEWS

2022 Emmy Awards: See Photos Of Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, & More!

amanda reese gallery pp
Source: @elizabethstewart1/instagram;@reesewitherspoon/instagram
By:

Sep. 12 2022, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The 2022 Emmys has finally arrived! From Euphoria to White Lotus, which included some all-star casts, the red carpet was nothing short of a star-studded event with their best designer duds!

With leading actor nominees like Jason Sudeikis and Jason Bateman to leading actresses like Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon, it is sure to be an action-packed night with Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson taking over hosting duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see all of the glitz and glamour from the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Reese Witherspoon

microsoftteams image
Source: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon stunned in a glittering all-blue number as she is nominated for her work as a leading actress in The Morning Show.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Seyfried

microsoftteams image
Source: Instagram/@elizabethstewart1

Amanda Seyfried, whose nominated for lead actress for her work in The Dropout, shined bright in a champagne pink gown ahead of her red carpet walk.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Waddingham

hannahwaddingham
Source: mega

Hannah Waddingham, who took home an Emmy for the first season of Ted Lasso, looked perfect arriving in a pink bustier tulle gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Sudeikis

jasonsudekis

Jason Sudeikis, who is nominated for best leading actor for his role in Ted Lasso, was all smiles, looking dapper as he arrived for the annual awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Dewan

microsoftteams image
Source: Instagram/@jennadewan

Jenna Dewan stunned in an all-yellow number as she prepped for the ceremony along with her glam team as they poured champagne and got the superstar ready for her strut down the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofia Vergara

microsoftteams image
Source: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a sparkling yellow gown as she rocked a dark lip and soft curls to present an award during the telecast.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaley Cuoco

microsoftteams image

Kaley Cuoco and her new boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, snuggled up before hitting the red carpet for the annual event.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Juno Temple

microsoftteams image
Source: mega

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple looked chic in an all-black ensemble as she made her way out if her hotel to the awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

More To Come...

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.