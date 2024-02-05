OK Magazine
2024 Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and More Stars Turn Heads on the Red Carpet — Photos

grammys red carper pp
Source: CBS
By:

Feb. 4 2024, Updated 7:40 p.m. ET

Music's biggest night has arrived!

This year's Grammy Awards are being held on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Comedian Trevor Noah is once again hosting the shindig, where Billy Joel, Travis Scott, U2 and more are set to perform live.

Scroll down to see what the stars are wearing on the red carpet.

billie eilish finneaus
Source: CBS

Nominee Billie Eilish wore a revamped vintage Barbie jacket alongside her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas.

taylor swift grammys
Source: cbs

Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy when she stepped out in a white strapless gown and black arm gloves.

miley cyurs grammys
Source: cbs

Miley Cyrus left fans divided with her golden barely there look and new hairstyle.

dua lipa grammy award cbs
Source: CBS

Dua Lipa stunned in a shimmering silver gown that featured cut-outs at the hips and a plunging neckline. The pop star is set to open the show with a fun performance.

paris jackson
Source: CBS

Paris Jackson dropped jaws for more than one reason, as Michael Jackson's only daughter decided to cover up all of her tattoos for the star-studded night.

"#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered," she captioned an Instagram photo of makeup artists hiding her ink.

james blake jameela
Source: CBS

Actress Jameela Jamil wore a red halter style dress alongside longtime love James Blake.

phoebe bridgers julien baker lucy dacos boygenius
Source: CBS

The members of Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacos and Julien Baker — all matched in white suits, black ties and black shoes.

brandi carisle
Source: CBS

Singer Brandi Carlisle added a pink silk shirt under her marigold yellow suit.

kandi burruss
Source: CBS

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss wore a black and silver dress on the carpet, where she announced that after 14 seasons, she's leaving the series.

"I decided I’m not coming back this year," the reality star explained to Variety. "It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

billy joel grammys
Source: mega

Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, brought along their adorable daughters, Remy and Della.

kellyosborune
Source: CBS

Fashion Police alum Kelly Osbourne wore a black and nude dress to offset her lavender hair.

laverne cox
Source: CBS

Red carpet reporter Laverne Cox turned heads in an eclectic red dress.

landon barker
Source: CBS

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker let his tattoos peek out from under his scarlet red suit.

gayle king
Source: CBS

Journalist Gayle King wore a pale yellow and cream jumpsuit with a matching floor-length robe.

