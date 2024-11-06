Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts and More Celebrities Who Voted in the 2024 Presidential Election

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston shared a lengthy Instagram statement a week before the 2024 election.

"Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote in the post. "Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

Aniston acknowledged people's different opinions, but she asked everyone to work together and "end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy."

"…vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us 🙏🏼," she added, confirming she "proudly voted" for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. "We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE. 💙🇺🇸."