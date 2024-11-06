or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > presidential election
OK LogoPHOTOS

Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts and More Celebrities Who Voted in the 2024 Presidential Election

presidential election celebrities who have cast their votes
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram; @juliaroberts/Instagram

Celebrities have hit the polls and cast their votes in the ongoing 2024 U.S. presidential election.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 10:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

alec and hilaria baldwin
Source: @alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

Both Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showed off their "I Voted" stickers after they hit the polls in the 2024 presidential election.

"Today is that day. Make America Unafraid Again. Reasonable again. Kind Again. Admired again," said The Aviator star.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen

andy cohen
Source: @bravoandy/Instagram

"I voted for Her, for her 🇺🇸 💙," Andy Cohen captioned a photo featuring his daughter, Lucy Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields

brooke shields
Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields reminded her fans to "get out and vote" after her visit to a polling site.

"This is probably the most important election in our lifetime 🗳️," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Pratt

chris pratt
Source: @prattprattpratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt took a selfie after getting his sticker.

He added in the caption, "Scratch and sniff. Smells like freedom."

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Longoria

eva longoria
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria displayed her "I Voted" sticker on Instagram as she shared some friendly reminders with her fans who were also about to visit their respective polling places.

She added, "If you run into any problems or have questions on Election Day, call the Election Protection Hotline: 1-866-OUR-VOTE."

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry

halle berry
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry captured a mirror selfie that focused on the "I Voted" sticker on the back of her phone.

"I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID! 🗳️🇺🇸," she told her Instagram followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg

jack schlossberg
Source: @jackuno/Instagram

In a carousel of video and photos, Jack Schlossberg shared a sneak peek of his Election Day moments after casting his vote.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston shared a lengthy Instagram statement a week before the 2024 election.

"Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote in the post. "Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."

Aniston acknowledged people's different opinions, but she asked everyone to work together and "end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy."

"…vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us 🙏🏼," she added, confirming she "proudly voted" for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. "We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE. 💙🇺🇸."

MORE ON:
presidential election

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Roberts

julia roberts
Source: @juliaroberts/Instagram

Julia Roberts called her followers and told them, "There is a time to Hope, there is a time to Pray and there is time to VOTE. 🗳️ TODAY IS THE DAY! 🇺🇸."

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram

"I voted! Let's do this! 💪💘," Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Ruffalo

mark ruffalo
Source: @markruffalo/Instagram

Mark Ruffalo helped his followers after casting his vote.

"Today’s Election Day. If you need to find your polling location or how to vote, please text MARK to 63033 for more information. ✊🏼🗳️," he captioned his post.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Kelly

michael kelly
Source: @realmichaelkelly/Instagram

Michael and Karyn Kelly smiled bright after "doing their part" in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

Natasha Rothwell

natasha rothwell
Source: @natasharothwell/Instagram

Natasha Rothwell repeatedly wrote the word "Vote" as a caption for a black-and-white selfie she took amid the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Stone

sharon stone
Source: @sharonstone/Instagram

Sharon Stone let her shirt do the talking! The Basic Instinct actress proudly wore a black shirt that had the words "madam president," confirming she voted for Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

Tina Knowles

tina knowles
Source: @mstinaknowles/Instagram

Tina Knowles endorsed her pick on Instagram, writing, "I voted today! Have you voted? Vote Kamala Harris for President ! ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña

zoe saldana
Source: @zoesaldana/Instagram

In a series of selfies on Instagram, Zoe Saldaña confirmed who she voted for.

"Made a selfie shoot outta of it, but this mom of 3, feminist, cat lover, daughter of immigrants VOTED for @kamalaharris & @timwalz," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.