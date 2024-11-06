Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts and More Celebrities Who Voted in the 2024 Presidential Election
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Both Alec and Hilaria Baldwin showed off their "I Voted" stickers after they hit the polls in the 2024 presidential election.
"Today is that day. Make America Unafraid Again. Reasonable again. Kind Again. Admired again," said The Aviator star.
Andy Cohen
"I voted for Her, for her 🇺🇸 💙," Andy Cohen captioned a photo featuring his daughter, Lucy Eve.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields reminded her fans to "get out and vote" after her visit to a polling site.
"This is probably the most important election in our lifetime 🗳️," she continued.
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt took a selfie after getting his sticker.
He added in the caption, "Scratch and sniff. Smells like freedom."
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria displayed her "I Voted" sticker on Instagram as she shared some friendly reminders with her fans who were also about to visit their respective polling places.
She added, "If you run into any problems or have questions on Election Day, call the Election Protection Hotline: 1-866-OUR-VOTE."
Halle Berry
Halle Berry captured a mirror selfie that focused on the "I Voted" sticker on the back of her phone.
"I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID! 🗳️🇺🇸," she told her Instagram followers.
Jack Schlossberg
In a carousel of video and photos, Jack Schlossberg shared a sneak peek of his Election Day moments after casting his vote.
Jennifer Aniston
Friends actress Jennifer Aniston shared a lengthy Instagram statement a week before the 2024 election.
"Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote in the post. "Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters."
Aniston acknowledged people's different opinions, but she asked everyone to work together and "end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy."
"…vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us 🙏🏼," she added, confirming she "proudly voted" for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. "We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE. 💙🇺🇸."
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts called her followers and told them, "There is a time to Hope, there is a time to Pray and there is time to VOTE. 🗳️ TODAY IS THE DAY! 🇺🇸."
Lady Gaga
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo helped his followers after casting his vote.
"Today’s Election Day. If you need to find your polling location or how to vote, please text MARK to 63033 for more information. ✊🏼🗳️," he captioned his post.
Michael Kelly
Michael and Karyn Kelly smiled bright after "doing their part" in the 2024 election.
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell repeatedly wrote the word "Vote" as a caption for a black-and-white selfie she took amid the 2024 presidential election.
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone let her shirt do the talking! The Basic Instinct actress proudly wore a black shirt that had the words "madam president," confirming she voted for Harris.
Tina Knowles
Tina Knowles endorsed her pick on Instagram, writing, "I voted today! Have you voted? Vote Kamala Harris for President ! ❤️."
Zoe Saldaña
In a series of selfies on Instagram, Zoe Saldaña confirmed who she voted for.
"Made a selfie shoot outta of it, but this mom of 3, feminist, cat lover, daughter of immigrants VOTED for @kamalaharris & @timwalz," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.