2025 Golden Globes Nominations: Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep and More A-List Stars Snubbed

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes are out, but a shocking amount of A-listers and popular projects were snubbed from this year's event.

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 's Deadpool & Wolverine was a smash hit this summer, grossing over $1 billion — however, the only nomination it scored was for Cinematic Box Office Achievement.

To start, superstar Lady Gaga was looked over for her role in Joker: Folie à Deux, as was leading costar Joaquin Phoenix . The movie itself — which wound up bombing at the box office — was also snubbed of a single nomination.

TV hits such as The Perfect Couple, Palm Royale and the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm were also not included in their respective genre categories.

Countless fans were also shocked that Wicked's Jon M. Chu was not included in the Best Director category.

Other surprises included Michael Keaton not being nominated for reprising his role in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Meryl Streep not getting a nod for her role in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)," she spilled when the announcement was made.

This year's show will be hosted by Nikki Glaser — her first time on the job.

In a recent interview, she acknowledged that though hosting can be "scary," she's confident in her abilities.

"I know what to do to make it great. I know the amount of work that goes into it. I take it very seriously, the job at hand," the comedian explained. "I think I can strike the right tone of making fun of Hollywood while also just completely being sycophantic over it, and being like, ‘I want you to like me, but also what are we doing here?'"

"I just feel like my 21-year career has prepared me for this," Glaser shared. "I’ve done tough rooms. I can do this, and I just feel really ready."