or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > golden globe awards
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

2025 Golden Globes Nominations: Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep and More A-List Stars Snubbed

Photo of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and a picture of Meryl Streep
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube;mega

Several A-listers weren't nominated for a Golden Globe this year despite their buzzy movies and TV roles.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes are out, but a shocking amount of A-listers and popular projects were snubbed from this year's event.

The show will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Article continues below advertisement
golden globes nominations snubs ryan reynolds meryl streep
Source: warner brothers

'Joker: Folie à Deux' received zero nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

To start, superstar Lady Gaga was looked over for her role in Joker: Folie à Deux, as was leading costar Joaquin Phoenix. The movie itself — which wound up bombing at the box office — was also snubbed of a single nomination.

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine was a smash hit this summer, grossing over $1 billion — however, the only nomination it scored was for Cinematic Box Office Achievement.

Article continues below advertisement
golden globes nominations snubs ryan reynolds meryl streep
Source: youtube

Deadpool & Wolverine's sole nomination was for Cinematic Box Office Achievement.

Article continues below advertisement

Other surprises included Michael Keaton not being nominated for reprising his role in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Meryl Streep not getting a nod for her role in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

Countless fans were also shocked that Wicked's Jon M. Chu was not included in the Best Director category.

TV hits such as The Perfect Couple, Palm Royale and the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm were also not included in their respective genre categories.

MORE ON:
golden globe awards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This year's show will be hosted by Nikki Glaser — her first time on the job.

"The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)," she spilled when the announcement was made.

Article continues below advertisement
golden globes nominations snubs ryan reynolds meryl streep
Source: mega

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview, she acknowledged that though hosting can be "scary," she's confident in her abilities.

"I know what to do to make it great. I know the amount of work that goes into it. I take it very seriously, the job at hand," the comedian explained. "I think I can strike the right tone of making fun of Hollywood while also just completely being sycophantic over it, and being like, ‘I want you to like me, but also what are we doing here?'"

"I just feel like my 21-year career has prepared me for this," Glaser shared. "I’ve done tough rooms. I can do this, and I just feel really ready."

Article continues below advertisement
golden globes nominations snubs ryan reynolds meryl streep
Source: mega

The comedian said she'll 'never forget' getting the offer to host.

The FBoy Island alum admitted the offer came as a huge surprise.

"This was not on my radar at all; I didn’t even know this was being talked about," the blonde beauty noted. "I love that they called me with a question: ‘Would you want to host the Golden Globes?’ Who would say no to this? It was a moment in my career I’ll never forget. And everyone has been so positive and super-supportive."

"This isn’t what I thought my career would look like, playing in a room full of A-list stars," she continue. "Sometimes I will have a delusional moment like ‘Am I an A-lister?’ And the answer is no, I’m a comedian, I need to do what I was sent here to do."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.