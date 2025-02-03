2025 Grammys Performer Benson Boone Apologizes for 'Aggressively' Adjusting His Crotch Onstage, Says His 'Jumpsuit Was Extremely Restricting'

On the red carpet before the show, Boone revealed to Billboard that he never planned to do the backflip the first time he ever did so in front of an audience.

"It was really just one shot. It was during a show and I didn't really practice it before. I'm not much of a rehearsing guy," he explained. "But I went for it and it went well."

"But I will say, when you're onstage, when you have a crowd that's just screaming at everything you do, you can't really feel like you failed," the "Beautiful Things" crooner explained. "So I just went for it and it went well."