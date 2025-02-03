2025 Grammys Performer Benson Boone Apologizes for 'Aggressively' Adjusting His Crotch Onstage, Says His 'Jumpsuit Was Extremely Restricting'
Singer Benson Boone wowed the crowd with his 2025 Grammys performance, as he sang his hit song, did a backflip off a piano, and had Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser tear off his suit to reveal a sparkling baby blue jumpsuit — however, the moment he went most viral for occurred once he was done singing.
After the vocalist, 22, wrapped up his gig, the Best New Artist nominee — who lost the category to Chappell Roan — was seen lifting his leg up slightly to adjust himself in the crotch area.
He addressed the situation on his Instagram Story hours later, posting a selfie and writing, "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight, that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas."
His actions sparked mixed reactions from social media, with one person commenting, "as if he didn't do it on purpose to get attention..."
"Sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do," one individual said in his defense, while a third person noted, "No one cared [to be honest]."
On the red carpet before the show, Boone revealed to Billboard that he never planned to do the backflip the first time he ever did so in front of an audience.
"It was really just one shot. It was during a show and I didn't really practice it before. I'm not much of a rehearsing guy," he explained. "But I went for it and it went well."
"But I will say, when you're onstage, when you have a crowd that's just screaming at everything you do, you can't really feel like you failed," the "Beautiful Things" crooner explained. "So I just went for it and it went well."
He also touched on his style inspiration, sharing, "Honestly, growing up, I listened to a lot of Elton John, Queen, Stevie Wonder and Earth Wind and Fire and ABBA and a lot of older music. Whether or not it's influenced my style, I think that's where my roots are."
"But when you're on stage you have the opportunity to be an elevated version of yourself, and I just try to wear something crazy every night," Boone admitted.
On the red carpet that night, Boone donned an all-black ensemble that featured an unbuttoned collared shirt, which showcased his chest and a gold round pendant necklace.