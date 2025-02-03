or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > The Grammy Awards
OK LogoPHOTOS

2025 Grammy Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, Kacey Musgraves and More Stun on the Red Carpet — Photos

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves at the 2025 Grammys
Source: cbs

Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves have already won awards tonight.

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Music's biggest night is here!

On Sunday, February 2, singers, musicians and more of the industry's hottest stars are gathering at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2025 Grammys, which will once again be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Scroll down to see your favorite stars on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards red carpet photos
Source: cbs

Sabrina Carpenter wowed in a baby blue, backless silky dress that featured feather trim. The blonde beauty already won tonight's Best Pop Vocal for "Espresso."

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards red carpet photos
Source: mega

Kacey Musgraves, who won this year's Best Country Song for "The Architect," paired a basic white tank top with a gold fringed maxi skirt.

Article continues below advertisement
Jaden & Willow Smith
Source: CBS

Jaden Smith wore an accessory shaped like a castle on his head while sister Willow Smith rocked a bra top and high-waisted underwear under a long black coat.

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards sabrina carpenter kacey musgraves red carpet photos billie
Source: cbs

Finneas and Billie Eilish both rocked suits on the carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards sabrina carpenter kacey musgraves red carpet photos tiegen
Source: cbs

Chrissy Teigen wore a revealing black and sheer gown alongside husband John Legend.

Article continues below advertisement
Chappel Roan
Source: CBS

Best New Artist nominee Chappell Roan brought the drama with full face paint.

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards sabrina carpenter kacey musgraves red carpet photos abrams
Source: cbs

Gracie Abrams turned heads in a pale yellow frock that featured a shawl covering part of her head.

Article continues below advertisement
Chrishelle Stause
Source: CBS

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause looked gorgeous in a white corset top and matching pants that featured a voluminous train.

Article continues below advertisement
Kelsea Ballerini
Source: CBS

Kelsea Ballerini looked breathtaking in a black minidress that featured a plunging neckline and a white shawl.

MORE ON:
The Grammy Awards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards sabrina carpenter kacey musgraves red carpet photos
Source: cbs

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, wore a fur coat while walking onto the carpet but ditched the outwear to reveal a completely see-through dress.

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards sabrina carpenter kacey musgraves red carpet photos sheryl crow
Source: cbs

Sheryl Crow wore a multicolored patterned dress.

Article continues below advertisement
St Vincent
Source: CBS

St Vincent wore a black suitcoat dress over black tights.

Article continues below advertisement
grammy awards sabrina carpenter kacey musgraves red carpet photos boone
Source: cbs

Benson Boone left the top of his shirt unbuttoned for his all-black ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement
charli
Source: mega

Charli XCX, who won this year's Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, stunned in a pale gray ruffled dress.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b
Source: mega

Cardi B's gold gown featured a feathered train.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia rodrigo
Source: mega

Olivia Rodrigo turned heads in a black cut-out gown.

Article continues below advertisement
Teddy Swims
Source: CBS

Singer Teddy Swims, who's nominated for Best New Artist, was all decked out in a coat adorned with pearls.

Joy Villa
Source: CBS

Joy Villa wore MAGA-like hat that read "the hat stays on."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.