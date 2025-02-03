2025 Grammy Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, Kacey Musgraves and More Stun on the Red Carpet — Photos
Music's biggest night is here!
On Sunday, February 2, singers, musicians and more of the industry's hottest stars are gathering at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2025 Grammys, which will once again be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.
Scroll down to see your favorite stars on the red carpet.
Sabrina Carpenter wowed in a baby blue, backless silky dress that featured feather trim. The blonde beauty already won tonight's Best Pop Vocal for "Espresso."
Kacey Musgraves, who won this year's Best Country Song for "The Architect," paired a basic white tank top with a gold fringed maxi skirt.
Jaden Smith wore an accessory shaped like a castle on his head while sister Willow Smith rocked a bra top and high-waisted underwear under a long black coat.
Finneas and Billie Eilish both rocked suits on the carpet.
Chrissy Teigen wore a revealing black and sheer gown alongside husband John Legend.
Best New Artist nominee Chappell Roan brought the drama with full face paint.
Gracie Abrams turned heads in a pale yellow frock that featured a shawl covering part of her head.
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause looked gorgeous in a white corset top and matching pants that featured a voluminous train.
Kelsea Ballerini looked breathtaking in a black minidress that featured a plunging neckline and a white shawl.
Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, wore a fur coat while walking onto the carpet but ditched the outwear to reveal a completely see-through dress.
Sheryl Crow wore a multicolored patterned dress.
St Vincent wore a black suitcoat dress over black tights.
Benson Boone left the top of his shirt unbuttoned for his all-black ensemble.
Charli XCX, who won this year's Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, stunned in a pale gray ruffled dress.
Cardi B's gold gown featured a feathered train.
Olivia Rodrigo turned heads in a black cut-out gown.
Singer Teddy Swims, who's nominated for Best New Artist, was all decked out in a coat adorned with pearls.
Joy Villa wore MAGA-like hat that read "the hat stays on."