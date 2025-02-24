2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez and More Stars' Stunning Looks
The 2025 SAG Awards are here!
The 31st annual show takes place on Sunday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and is available to watch through a livestream on Netflix.
The ceremony will be hosted by nominee Kristen Bell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will present this year's SAG Life Achievement to Jane Fonda.
The Nobody Wants This star revealed her schedule has been so busy lately that she needed to wear an adult diaper while getting ready for the awards show.
"Hey! Quick question. Do you ever come right back from Mexico and have to go to an award show? Try a pull-up underneath your dress," she quipped in her Instagram Story while wearing nothing but the pull-ups and a towel over her chest.
Scroll down to see your favorite TV and movie stars on the red carpet.
Cynthia Erivo
Nominee Cynthia Erivo rocked a unique metallic dress that featured fringe details.
Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater donned a classic bow tie with his suit and walked the red carpet.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande looked breathtaking in a pale off-the-shoulder gown that was adorned with flowers.
Timothée Chalamet
Nominee Timothee Chalamet rocked an electric green shirt under his black jacket and matching pants.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder black gown.
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson stunned in a pale pink Elie Saab gown and sparkling diamond necklace. The actress and Noah Centineo were named the this year's ambassadors for the show.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning wore a black strapless peplum gown.
Matty Matheson
The Bear's Matty Matheson looked spiffy in a checkered suit.
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, had a ball on the carpet, with the latter wearing a silver gown and her hubby wearing pale green accents with his suit.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney rocked a strapless white lace frock.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis' feathered frock divided fans on social media.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington wowed in a rose gold gown that was embellished with crystals and pearls.
Tyler James Williams
Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams looked handsome in a maroon suit.
Luke Newton
Bridgerton hunk Luke Newton went for head-to-toe black.
Kaitlin Denver
Kaitlyn Denver looked pretty in pink in her embellished gown and matching shoulder cape.