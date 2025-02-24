2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez and More Stars' Stunning Looks

The ceremony will be hosted by nominee Kristen Bell , and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will present this year's SAG Life Achievement to Jane Fonda .

The 31st annual show takes place on Sunday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and is available to watch through a livestream on Netflix .

The Nobody Wants This star revealed her schedule has been so busy lately that she needed to wear an adult diaper while getting ready for the awards show.

"Hey! Quick question. Do you ever come right back from Mexico and have to go to an award show? Try a pull-up underneath your dress," she quipped in her Instagram Story while wearing nothing but the pull-ups and a towel over her chest.

