3 Celebrities Who Own Ethereum
With Ethereum being the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency and finance writer Ben Beddow’s Ethereum price prediction being that the coin is set to reach a five-figure all-time high in 2029, it’s no wonder why it’s attracted so many people, including celebrities. Let’s see who these celebrities are and how they have diversified their portfolios with Ethereum.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, who’s known as the man behind tech giants Tesla and SpaceX, has been making waves in crypto for a very long time now. Even though his business acumen is almost always attributed to these two companies and other startups he’s built, it's also important to note the significant impact he’s made on digital coins like Ethereum.
Crypto Advocacy
Elon Musk’s support for decentralized systems and blockchain technologies has always been very vocal. We’ve seen that in how he’s recognized the power Ethereum has beyond just digital money you can use to buy stuff online in his public statements and tweets.
Musk’s Big Ethereum Reveal
During the B Word online conference in 2021, Elon Musk revealed to his fans that Ethereum plays an important part in diversifying his investment portfolio and said he views it as one of the most useful coins on the market.
Innovation Catalyst
After the B Word conference, Musk’s words had a ripple effect of encouraging many of his followers to look into the crypto market and consider Ethereum as a valuable investment, which skyrocketed the coin's sales. In addition, cryptocurrencies like Ethereum have also seen increased adoption with some thanks to celebrity endorsements like Musk. Consumers can now purchase goods and services with crypto, wager at crypto casinos, or even book holidays using digital currencies like Ethereum.
Paris Hilton
The dynamic crypto environment has not only attracted tech billionaires but even socialite celebrities have become active members of this community. We see this in how Paris Hilton has been open about how she’s embraced Ethereum.
From Media Personality to Crypto Investor
Paris Hilton has come a long way from the early 2000s when she was a fashion model, as over the years, she’s worn many hats ranging from being an actress, recording music, and exploring her talents as a businesswoman with interests in various industries.
Paris Hilton’s Close Ties with Ethereum
According to a The Guardian interview Paris Hilton said she started investing in Ethereum after she became friends with the founders of the coin. Besides investing directly in this cryptocurrency, Paris Hilton has been very active in the NFT scene too, once admitting that she had over 150 NFTs in her possession. NFTs are largely bought with Ether and run on platforms using the Ethereum blockchain alongside other dApps such as video games, crypto casinos, and crypto lending services.
Gene Simmons
The legendary rockstar Gene “The Demon” Simmons who’s famous for being one of the founding members of the band KISS has not only found himself in the headlines recently due to his music and usual antics but also because of his fervent interest in cryptocurrencies which has led him to invest in Ethereum.
The Rockstar Turned Crypto Advocate
Gene Simmons made it clear in his interview with TheStreet that he’s a big crypto supporter as he claimed that he would accept crypto payments for his Las Vegas mansion which was worth over $13 million in 2022, explicitly saying he would accept Ethereum for it. Before the interview, the rockstar had even tweeted that he had a stake in 14 crypto and DeFi assets.
Ethereum in His Investment Portfolio
Unlike many other celebrities, Simmons has not been shy to discuss his investments in Ethereum and other crypto assets. He once tweeted that one of the founders of the Gemini crypto exchange helped him invest $300,000 in Ethereum back in early 2021 when the coin was valued at around $299.