3 Celebrities Who Own Ethereum

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who’s known as the man behind tech giants Tesla and SpaceX, has been making waves in crypto for a very long time now. Even though his business acumen is almost always attributed to these two companies and other startups he’s built, it's also important to note the significant impact he’s made on digital coins like Ethereum.

Crypto Advocacy

Elon Musk’s support for decentralized systems and blockchain technologies has always been very vocal. We’ve seen that in how he’s recognized the power Ethereum has beyond just digital money you can use to buy stuff online in his public statements and tweets.

Musk’s Big Ethereum Reveal

During the B Word online conference in 2021, Elon Musk revealed to his fans that Ethereum plays an important part in diversifying his investment portfolio and said he views it as one of the most useful coins on the market.

Innovation Catalyst

After the B Word conference, Musk’s words had a ripple effect of encouraging many of his followers to look into the crypto market and consider Ethereum as a valuable investment, which skyrocketed the coin's sales. In addition, cryptocurrencies like Ethereum have also seen increased adoption with some thanks to celebrity endorsements like Musk. Consumers can now purchase goods and services with crypto, wager at crypto casinos, or even book holidays using digital currencies like Ethereum.