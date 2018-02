The car's journey was originally intended to be put on a path around the Sun that would take the vehicle out to the distance of Mars’ orbit. However, the rocket that is carrying the car seems to have overshot the trajectory and has put the mobile in an orbit that extends out into the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Because the ignition worked so well, it looks like it’s going so far into the asteroid belt that it will get relatively close to the orbit of the dwarf planet Ceres.