3 Most Popular UK Casinos Amongst Celebrities
The most popular UK casinos amongst celebrities blend luxury with just enough chaos to keep things interesting. Some stars still dip into platforms based non in the UK when they’re stuck touring or filming abroad, but when they want a real night out, they usually land in London, where the lights stay low, and no one bats an eye when someone famous walks past.
Leicester Square’s The Hippodrome Casino is always the first name people throw out. It’s noisy, sprawling, packed with tourists, and somehow still private when it needs to be. Rihanna, Tom Hardy, and David Beckham they’ve all slipped through its side doors at one point or another. Usually, after premieres or fashion parties, when they’re already dressed to disappear. The place works because it’s so big you can melt into it. One minute the cameras are snapping out front, the next you’re gone, just another figure leaning over a roulette table. The staff don’t flinch; they’ve seen it all before, which is exactly what makes it work. The floor hums with a low, constant buzz, a mix of voices and chips and soft laughter that swallows you up the second you step inside.
A few miles west, Les Ambassadeurs Club does the opposite. It’s quiet, soft-lit, guarded. The kind of place where no one asks who you are because everyone already knows. Damian Lewis, Elle Macpherson, and Prince Harry are regulars in their own ways. And now, with Harry finally reuniting with King Charles III in London after 18 months away, interest in his every move is back at a full boil. If he wants somewhere to breathe without headlines chasing him through the door, this is it. Long poker nights, no photos, no phones, just the sound of chips and soft voices. There’s a rhythm to the place: calm, slow, like the city outside doesn’t exist for a few hours. Even the way drinks appear, silently, perfectly timed, feels rehearsed, like the whole room is running on muscle memory.
The Ritz Club is the old-school one. Buried under the hotel on Piccadilly, all chandeliers and carpeted hush. Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss have wandered through here, usually at the tail end of long nights out. The gaming floor’s tiny, but that’s part of the charm. It feels more like a private salon than a casino, which might be why more international names are showing up in the city lately. Ellen DeGeneres revealed she and Portia de Rossi are leaving the U.S. to settle in the U.K., and it’s not hard to imagine them gravitating toward spaces like this, quiet, controlled, hidden in plain sight. The room smells faintly of polished wood and old perfume, and even the croupiers keep their voices low, like they’re guarding secrets along with the cards.
That’s the real hook of these places. They let celebrities vanish for a bit. No selfies flashing in their faces, no strangers narrating their night on Instagram. They come in late, play a few hands, drift back out into the dark. Sometimes the night’s nothing more than a quick drink and a single round of blackjack before the car pulls up again. And for people who spend most of their lives being watched, that might be the biggest luxury of all.