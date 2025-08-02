Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Why She and Portia Decided to Leave the U.S. for the U.K.
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are firm about their decision to leave the United States and settle in the U.K.
During a live conversation with English broadcaster Richard Bacon on Sunday, July 20, DeGeneres, 67, shared that their choice was influenced by the political climate, particularly the re-election of Donald Trump.
"Yes," she replied when asked if they relocated due to Trump's presidency, according to the BBC.
Initially, the couple planned to spend three to four months annually in their U.K. home, a "part time house," before the results of the 2024 election were revealed.
She added, "We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"
The talk show host expressed her joy about life in the English countryside, calling it "absolutely beautiful." The couple married in 2008 and now revel in their new surroundings.
"We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming, and it's just a simpler way of life," DeGeneres explained. "It's clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here."
She admitted that the timing of their move in November was not ideal, but it brought her unforgettable experiences, like seeing snow for the first time.
"We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks," she added.
Since settling down, DeGeneres provided a rare insight into her life in the countryside through social media. On April 21, she posted a photo showcasing de Rossi, 52, amidst the English landscape capturing a rainbow.
However, not everyone has shared the same sentiment regarding DeGeneres' departure. Rosie O'Donnell commented to Us Weekly about her surprise at DeGeneres' political stance and decision to leave the country.
"I've never really known Ellen to say anything political in her life, so I was surprised to read that she left because of President Trump. Like, that shocked me, actually," O'Donnell, 63, noted in April. "I was very clear about the reason why I was leaving, and I don't think it came as a surprise to anyone. We're not really in each other's worlds, and it's been kind of awkward but you know what? I wish her the best. I wish that she has peace and love in her life and that she is OK."