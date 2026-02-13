or
Article continues below advertisement
5 Celebrity-Style Fundraising Ideas Fans Can Try

celebrity style fundraising ideas fans can try
Source: Photo by Dan Cristian Paduret on Pexels
Feb. 13 2026, Published 1:29 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Fundraising looks very easy when celebrities do it. But, it has nothing to do with fame and everything to do with community and shared experiences. With a little intention and strategy, fans can recreate celebrity-inspired fundraisers in a manner that is fun, respectful and effective. Here are some celebrity-inspired fundraising ideas that you can adopt.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Turn Awards Night Into a Feel-Good Watch Party

Award shows have traditionally brought people together on their own, so having a fundraiser associated with them should be easy. Invite your friends over or have a virtual event and charge them a small donation fee to attend. Then add in fun things such as writing out predictions about who is going to win, creating themed food and snacks, or giving prizes for best dressed guests.

Keep it simple and be transparent about where the funds are going. The best way to get people to donate is to have a relaxed, festive environment. People will want to give to you money if they feel like they are participating in a community event rather than pitch.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Have a Dessert Drive to Sweeten Things Up

Dessert drives are popular for a reason. They are easy to promote and almost impossible to not want! You can do chocolate drives, bake sales, or dessert boxes for a school, community group or fan club.

You can create a successful event by using a well-established program such as the Purdys Fundraising program. This program provides organizers with a structure to follow and relief from having to organize too much logistics.

Be clear on pricing, deadlines for orders, and when orders will be picked up so your supporters will understand what you expect from them.

NEWS

Article continues below advertisement

3. A Birthday is a Great Time to Give Back Too

Throughout the world, many celebrities use their birthdays to raise awareness for causes that they care about, and this is a great idea for everyone. Instead of asking for gifts from your friends and followers, you should ask them to send in money to a fundraiser that is related to something you are passionate about.

You should also explain why that cause is important to you and encourage people to check in on progress.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Move With Purpose

Fitness challenges make great celebrity fundraisers because they're fun and give many people the chance to actively participate in a group activity. Fans can host step challenges, group walks, yoga streaks, or wellness goals where donations are tied to completion.

The most important part of planning this type of fundraiser is to be inclusive. Focus on collective effort over competitive effort.

5. Go Live With Karaoke, Reunions, or Theme Nights

Live stream fundraising is easy to execute with little effort required for participation. A live stream karaoke, watch party reunion episode, or true crime awareness fundraiser are examples that would fit this brand of fundraising.

Try out your technology before you host live stream fundraising, and use gentle reminders to encourage your donor base to join you. As long as the spotlight is on connecting with others and enjoying the experience, donations will follow.

Reasons Why These Ideas Work

Celebrity fundraisers do not work because they are flashy. They work because they provide organization, community, and personal engagement. When you borrow a celebrity's fundraiser idea and use it with your own personal style in mind and respect to the original creator, giving back becomes something that people enjoy doing.

