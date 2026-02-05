or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Alleged Abduction Is a 'Living Nightmare,' Friends Says: 'Torture'

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

A friend of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom has called the 84-year-old's disappearance a 'living nightmare' and 'torture' for her loved ones.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

A close friend of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, is devastated over her scary disappearance.

Commenting on a Facebook post about praying for Nancy's "safe return," Mary Tate Engels wrote on Thursday, February 5, "This is like living in a nightmare!"

Mary, who described herself as the missing grandma's "bookclub buddy," added that the situation is "torture" for the family and included a broken heart emoji.

image of Nancy Guthrie's friend also described the situation as 'heartbreaking.'
Source: marytateengels/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie's friend also described the situation as 'heartbreaking.'

Her remark was in response to another user who called the circumstances "so alarming" and getting "scarier by the day."

Mary emphasized in other comments that she and Nancy's loved ones are very "concerned" over the “heartbreaking” ordeal.

She also described the octogenarian as a "dear person."

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Saturday night, January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie mysteriously disappeared Saturday night, January 31.

Nancy's disappearance was reported by family members on Sunday, February 1 at around 12:15 p.m. after a parishioner at her church let them know she had failed to show up to services.

The Today show anchor's mom was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. the night before, with Savannah's sister, Annie, reportedly having had dinner with the retiree.

It's been revealed that blood was discovered outside of Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills residence in Tucson, Ariz., leading them to declare the home a crime scene.

Police Are Offering $50,000 Reward

Image of A hefty reward is now being offered for Nancy Guthrie's recovery.
Source: NBC

A hefty reward is now being offered for Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

Savannah Guthrie

It's now been five days since Nancy's alleged abduction, and a 50,000 reward is being offered for her safe return.

On Thursday, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters that the reward is for information leading to the recovery of Nancy “and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Heith also shared that "agents, analysts and professional staff employees" have been "working day and night" on the case — though they still have no suspects.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie broke down as she spoke about her mother's disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down as She Addresses Mother's Potential Kidnappers

image of Savannah Guthrie spoke to her mother's potential kidnappers in a video shared on Wednesday, February 4.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie spoke to her mom's potential kidnappers in a video shared on Wednesday, February 4.

Savannah, 54, addressed the terrifying situation in a heart-wrenching video alongside her two siblings on Wednesday night.

"She [Nancy] is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive," the morning show host told her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

"We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," she declared.

'We Need to Know, Without a Doubt, That She Is Alive'

image of The 'Today' star pleaded for her mother's safe return.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 'Today' star pleaded for her mother's safe return.

The TV personality continued, "However, we live in a world where voices and images and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Savannah concluded the post with a message to her mother.

"Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe, and know, that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again."

