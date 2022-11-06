5 Tips On Making The Perfect Career Change, Per Aaron Jack

In just a few years, Aaron Jack has gone from working as a software engineer for Uber to becoming the founder of Freemote, the world's first freelance developer bootcamp. Here are his five top tips for making a career change of your own in 2022.

1. Build a digital network

Aaron Jack says, "In 2022, the greatest advantage available to you is the digital world. Reach out online to the influencers, insiders, and innovators of your new industry, and build a network of support and advice."

2. Prioritize personal PR

"Personal branding is the key to accelerating your career in 2022. A robust LinkedIn profile is no longer enough to establish yourself in a new industry." Aaron states, "You need to ensure that your online image represents exactly what you have to offer your new industry."