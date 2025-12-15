50 Cent Unveils Bombshells in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Documentary: 'I Can’t Wait to Show Everyone'

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is shaking up the entertainment world with the release of his highly anticipated documentary on Sean "Diddy" Combs, which premiered on December 2. Initially met with skepticism about its seriousness, especially given their longstanding rivalry, 50 Cent proves he is committed to exposing the truth behind the controversial music mogul amid rising sexual assault allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 50 Cent released a new Netflix documentary about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

Titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, this four-part Netflix docuseries, executive produced by 50 Cent and directed by Emmy winner Alexandria Stapleton, pulls no punches. It featured harrowing testimonials from former friends, associates, and alleged victims like Joi Dickerson-Neal and Aubrey O’Day, detailing Combs’ ruthless ascent through the ranks of Bad Boy Entertainment and the chilling accounts of sexual harassment and assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The series features disturbing accounts from alleged victims and insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

The series even suggested Combs' potential involvement in the murders of legends Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. Viewers witness Combs, 56, in self-filmed footage taken just days before his September 2024 arrest, directing his legal team to hire shady operatives while expressing discomfort after mingling with fans.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m not doing this as some personal mission,” 50 Cent insisted. “I’m telling a story no one else is telling because I don’t have the fear that [others] feel towards him.” He added, "I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television. We don’t run from the truth; we document it. When this story evolved, it was clear there was a bigger conversation happening."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As for what surprised him, 50 Cent said: "How many people were holding onto pain or confusion for years. Some weren’t angry, they just needed to be heard. And when you see a pattern across different people, different decades, different environments… you start to understand the weight of it. I was also surprised by how much humanity came through. It wasn’t all dark. There were parts about ambition, drive, vulnerability — things that make you look at him as a full human being, not just a headline."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 50 Cent said he wanted to tell a story others were afraid to share.

Article continues below advertisement

Stapleton, however, voices her concerns: “I definitely have fears,” she revealed to Us Weekly, expressing hope that the series will spark discussions about tolerating unacceptable behavior. As the documentary continues to gain traction, it faces pushback from Combs’ legal team, which sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix arguing that the footage used was unlawfully obtained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Netflix said the footage was legally obtained and defended the project.