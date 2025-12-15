50 Cent Unveils Bombshells in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Documentary: 'I Can’t Wait to Show Everyone'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is shaking up the entertainment world with the release of his highly anticipated documentary on Sean "Diddy" Combs, which premiered on December 2.
Initially met with skepticism about its seriousness, especially given their longstanding rivalry, 50 Cent proves he is committed to exposing the truth behind the controversial music mogul amid rising sexual assault allegations.
Titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, this four-part Netflix docuseries, executive produced by 50 Cent and directed by Emmy winner Alexandria Stapleton, pulls no punches. It featured harrowing testimonials from former friends, associates, and alleged victims like Joi Dickerson-Neal and Aubrey O’Day, detailing Combs’ ruthless ascent through the ranks of Bad Boy Entertainment and the chilling accounts of sexual harassment and assault.
The series even suggested Combs' potential involvement in the murders of legends Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. Viewers witness Combs, 56, in self-filmed footage taken just days before his September 2024 arrest, directing his legal team to hire shady operatives while expressing discomfort after mingling with fans.
“I’m not doing this as some personal mission,” 50 Cent insisted. “I’m telling a story no one else is telling because I don’t have the fear that [others] feel towards him.”
He added, "I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television. We don’t run from the truth; we document it. When this story evolved, it was clear there was a bigger conversation happening."
- Incarcerated Sean 'Diddy' Combs Calls Netflix's 'Reckoning' Docuseries a 'Shameful Hit Piece' That Uses 'Stolen Footage'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Explodes at His Attorneys in Newly Uncovered Behind-the-Scenes Footage: 'We're Losing'
- 50 Cent Insists Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal Is What He's 'Been Saying for 10 Years': 'Just My Perspective'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As for what surprised him, 50 Cent said: "How many people were holding onto pain or confusion for years. Some weren’t angry, they just needed to be heard. And when you see a pattern across different people, different decades, different environments… you start to understand the weight of it. I was also surprised by how much humanity came through. It wasn’t all dark. There were parts about ambition, drive, vulnerability — things that make you look at him as a full human being, not just a headline."
Stapleton, however, voices her concerns: “I definitely have fears,” she revealed to Us Weekly, expressing hope that the series will spark discussions about tolerating unacceptable behavior.
As the documentary continues to gain traction, it faces pushback from Combs’ legal team, which sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix arguing that the footage used was unlawfully obtained.
The spokesperson described the documentary as “a shameful hit piece,” insisting it was unsettling for Netflix to hand creative control over to 50 Cent, a known adversary. In defense, a Netflix spokesperson stated the footage was legally procured and asserted that 50 Cent held no creative steering.