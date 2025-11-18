Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With New Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Man Who Claims Notorious B.I.G.'s Son Was Also Involved

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau will be investigating new allegations after receiving a report from a police department in Florida, where the victim lives.

Jonathan Hay's Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: mega Jonathan Hay said he was sexually assaulted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs twice.

The name of the man in question is redacted in the files, but the report claims music producer Jonathan Hay identified himself as the victim in since-deleted social media posts. Hay alleged the first assault occurred in 2020 when the rapper pleasured himself in front of Hay, then asking him "to finish" him off. Diddy then reportedly threw "a s---- stained shirt at him."

Why Is Notorious B.I.G.'s Son Christopher Wallace Named in the Lawsuit?

Source: mega Notorious B.I.G.'s son Christopher 'C.J.' Wallace filed a countersuit after being named in Hay's allegations.

Hay claimed Diddy assaulted him again in 2021, alleging Notorious B.I.G.'s son Christopher "C.J." Wallace took him to a disclosed location and put a bag or something else over his head to conceal his vision before Combs inserted his p---- into his mouth. Hay gave authorities photos proving he had been working with Wallace on various projects prior to the incident. Wallace filed a countersuit, calling Hay's claims "wildly false and defamatory." He also alleged Hay's story is part of a "calculated smear campaign."

Diddy Entered a New Prison

Source: mega On October 30, the star was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security facility.

The Bad Boy Records founder is currently serving a 50-month jail sentence after being found guilty on two counts of transportation. The s-- trafficking and racketeering charges brought against him were dismissed. Though Diddy had been locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, since his September 2024 arrest, he was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 30.

Source: mega The star is serving a 50-month sentence behind bars.

The move came after Combs' lawyers had begged for one, claiming he was living in "inhuman conditions" and was served expired food. The official transfer came shortly after the star's friend claimed he woke up one day to a fellow inmate holding a knife to his throat.

Combs' Mugshot Released

Source: cbs news Combs' new mugshot showed him with gray hair and a matching beard.