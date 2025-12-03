10 of the Wildest Bombshells From 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning': Diddy's Manhood Photos, 'Weird' Freak Off Rituals and More Exposed

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wanted to Find Someone in 'the Dirtiest of Dirtiest Dirty Business'

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' premiered on Netflix on December 2.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being grilled more than ever following the debut of Netflix's new documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. One day before its premiere on December 2, the streaming giant dropped a bombshell preview on its YouTube channel that included a clip of the embattled rap mogul in a hotel room six days prior to his arrest. "We have to find somebody that will work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business," he told someone on the phone. "We're losing." The four-part docuseries later confirmed he was speaking with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo, whom he urged to find somebody "that'll work with us, whether they're from this country or from another country." Combs later called his sons Justin and Christian and told them they had to drop "the atomic bomb," explaining, "Other people need to do something, because this is ridiculous."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Accused of Being Involved in the Murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was 'insanely jealous of Biggie and 'Pac's friendship.'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held Freak Offs Each Year on the Anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G's Death

Source: NETFLIX The Notorious B.I.G. died on March 9, 1997.

The Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997, six months after Shakur's death. Combs would then hold a freak off annually after the murder, former escort Clayton Howard claimed. "I would hang out, drink, and party with them for three or four days while I had s-- with Casandra [Ventura]. I don't know if that was his release for that day or whatever, but they always called me on March 9," he said. Recalling "the weirdest thing" that happened during the alleged drug and s---fueled gatherings, Howard claimed they physically collected his s---- in a cup before Combs watched Ventura "play with it and drink it."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said He Needed 'Some Hand Sanitizer' After Interacting With Fans

Source: MEGA 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' included never-before-seen footage of the embattled rapper.

In another never-before-seen footage, the infamous record producer was captured saying he needed "some hand sanitizer" and to "take a bath" after interacting with his fans. Combs shared, "Like the amount of people I'm actually coming in contact with, that's what I have to do. It's like 150 hugs." "I began to see him use the culture only when he needed it," former head of security Roger Bonds said. "Now you're walking around Harlem because you know that the world turned their back on you, so now you will come back home, hoping that Harlem got your back."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Planned to Move $200M Before His Arrest

Source: NETFLIX Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning also showed another explosive footage of Combs on the phone with his then-girlfriend, Dana Tran, five days before his arrest. "I'm about to deposit 200 million right now. I feel good," he told his baby mama. "They're holding the bank open for me, you feel me?" Combs was ultimately arrested in a Manhattan hotel on September 16, 2024. Former Bad Boy employee Capricorn Clark said, "He's the best storyteller in hip-hop. He thinks he's Black Superman, 'I can do what I want.'"

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Arranged a Plan to Kill Kid Cudi

Source: MEGA Kid Cudi testified in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' s-- trafficking trial in May.

According to Clark, her ex-boss planned to kill rapper Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Ventura in 2011. "About a week after we went hiking, about 6/6:30 in the morning, I hear a banging at my door," Clark recalled in the docuseries. "It's Puff. His pants are split open, like a maniac, froth on the side of his mouth. He has a gun, and he's mad as h---… He's like, 'Yeah, f--- all this. Go get dressed. We're going to go kill him." Clark reportedly objected, but Combs kidnapped her and went to the "Pursuit Of Happiness" hitmaker's home. When Ventura told her over the phone that Cudi was with her, Combs said, "Tell her I have you, and I'm not going to let you go." Ventura agreed to be picked up by Clark. When they returned home, the father-of-seven allegedly "kicked the s--- out of her." "She was just crouching, and he was just kicking her," Clark recalled, adding that Combs threatened he would kill everyone if the authorities found out about the incident.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Slapped' His Mother and Called Her a B----

Source: MEGA His ex-friend reportedly saw the incident.

In Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Burrowes claimed he witnessed Combs getting violent toward his mother after a 1991 celebrity basketball game at the City College of New York led to a stampede that killed nine people. "He didn't know what was going to happen," he said. "And I saw Janice [Combs] question Sean. He's going into this music business thing. He just left school and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?' And I saw him put his hands on her. Call her a b---- and slapped her. He's not looking back."

Aubrey O'Day Spoke Out About Alleged Sexual Assault

Source: NETFLIX Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs met on 'Making the Band 3.'

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day also appeared on the docuseries, where she provided more details about her relationship with Combs. Per O'Day, she did not know she was allegedly raped by her former boss until a woman shared a statement in an affidavit amid Combs' legal battle between 2023 and 2024. In the filing, which she read in the docuseries, the woman recalled seeing O'Day when she "sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated… She was naked from the bottom half, and she had something over her top. Puff Daddy was penetrating in her v-----, and there was another stalky light-skinned man with his p---- in her mouth." O'Day admitted she "didn't have a recollection of this," explaining, "I didn't drink like that at all — I don't drink at all, it's never been an issue with me." She queried, "Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don't even know if I was raped, and I don't want to know. I don't want to find out any more that that woman has to say."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Sent Photos of His Manhood to Aubrey O'Day

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day previously accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of grooming her.

Elsewhere in Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the "Love Me When You Leave" songstress claimed she received emails from Combs "with pictures of his p----." She read one of the alleged emails, quoting Combs: "I don't wanna just f--- you. I wanna turn you out. I can see you being with some motherf----- that you tell what to do. I make my woman do what I tell her to do, and she loves it. I just want — and like — to do things different. I'mma finish watching this p--- and finish m-----------. I'll think of you, happy face. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me. Happy face. God bless, Diddy. God is the greatest." O'Day was ultimately fired from Danity Kane for allegedly "not participating sexually."

Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Acquitted

Source: NETFLIX Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges in the high-profile case.