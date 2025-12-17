6 Celebrities Who Love to Watch the Game

You don’t have to be an athlete to feel the energy of a big game. When a stadium roars or millions tune in on TV, there’s something electric that pulls in more than just ordinary people. A‑listers slip into seats next to die‑hard supporters, cheering and booing like the rest of us. For many, it’s more than a photo op; it’s a ritual that keeps them coming back, and they talk about players, stats, and bad calls like any other fan.

1. Piers Morgan

The outspoken TV personality is a lifelong Arsenal supporter. He turns up at the Emirates Stadium regularly, yelling at referees and hugging strangers when a late goal hits the net, and he live‑tweets his reactions in real time. Across the pond, many US fans who look to bet on games such as the dramatic Premier League ones Morgan attends are typically disappointed due to sports gambling being a grey area here.

However, offshore bookmakers, which are typically without verification requirements, fill that demand, allowing both people who want to place wagers without paperwork and U.S. citizens who want to bet on sports in general, bet freely. Morgan may have strong opinions about managers and tactics, but he also loves the culture that surrounds the sport, so one wonders when he’s going to start another famous rant, but this time about U.S. sports betting regulations.

2. Tom Hanks

The Oscar winner has a serious baseball obsession. At the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home opener in March 2025, he sat with his son and kept a detailed scorecard, later showing it off to league officials, a nerdy move that endeared him to fellow fans. He once played a coach in A League of Their Own, and he loves the slow rhythm of the game, high‑fiving strangers when a homer sails over the wall.

3. Tom Cruise

When the action star isn’t running away from explosions, he’s become a fixture at Wimbledon, often in the Royal Box for finals and semi‑finals. In July 2024, he joined other actors and musicians to watch the world’s best compete on grass, and he didn’t treat the outing like a fashion show. He follows the game closely, discussing serves and volleys with friends, and he grins politely when the cameras find him before turning straight back to the court. You can almost hear him whispering advice under his breath.

He’s also been spotted at the U.S. Open and other Grand Slam events, where he chats with fans about training regimens and schedules and compares notes on who has the fastest serve.