6 Celebrities Who Love to Watch the Game
Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:02 a.m. ET
You don’t have to be an athlete to feel the energy of a big game. When a stadium roars or millions tune in on TV, there’s something electric that pulls in more than just ordinary people. A‑listers slip into seats next to die‑hard supporters, cheering and booing like the rest of us. For many, it’s more than a photo op; it’s a ritual that keeps them coming back, and they talk about players, stats, and bad calls like any other fan.
1. Piers Morgan
The outspoken TV personality is a lifelong Arsenal supporter. He turns up at the Emirates Stadium regularly, yelling at referees and hugging strangers when a late goal hits the net, and he live‑tweets his reactions in real time. Across the pond, many US fans who look to bet on games such as the dramatic Premier League ones Morgan attends are typically disappointed due to sports gambling being a grey area here.
However, offshore bookmakers, which are typically without verification requirements, fill that demand, allowing both people who want to place wagers without paperwork and U.S. citizens who want to bet on sports in general, bet freely. Morgan may have strong opinions about managers and tactics, but he also loves the culture that surrounds the sport, so one wonders when he’s going to start another famous rant, but this time about U.S. sports betting regulations.
2. Tom Hanks
The Oscar winner has a serious baseball obsession. At the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home opener in March 2025, he sat with his son and kept a detailed scorecard, later showing it off to league officials, a nerdy move that endeared him to fellow fans. He once played a coach in A League of Their Own, and he loves the slow rhythm of the game, high‑fiving strangers when a homer sails over the wall.
3. Tom Cruise
When the action star isn’t running away from explosions, he’s become a fixture at Wimbledon, often in the Royal Box for finals and semi‑finals. In July 2024, he joined other actors and musicians to watch the world’s best compete on grass, and he didn’t treat the outing like a fashion show. He follows the game closely, discussing serves and volleys with friends, and he grins politely when the cameras find him before turning straight back to the court. You can almost hear him whispering advice under his breath.
He’s also been spotted at the U.S. Open and other Grand Slam events, where he chats with fans about training regimens and schedules and compares notes on who has the fastest serve.
4. Jeff Goldblum
Quirky on screen, family man Jeff Goldblum brings that same charm to the ballpark. During the 2025 World Series in Los Angeles, he turned heads with his stylish outfit and genuine excitement. Entertainment writers noted he was one of many celebrity Dodgers supporters at Game 3, chatting with fans between innings and relishing the pre‑game pageantry. OK! Magazine’s photo galleries of celebrity ceremonial first pitches have captured how stars like him bring extra buzz to games and blur the line between Hollywood and the dugout.
5. Spike Lee
No list of sports‑loving celebrities would be complete without Spike Lee. His courtside seat at Madison Square Garden is practically part of the New York Knicks’ brand. So, when he’s not directing movies like Highest 2 Lowest, he’s been a regular fixture at games for more than four decades. He’s often there arguing with referees, trading barbs with players, and leading chants with fellow fans.
In 2024, the Basketball Hall of Fame recognised his devotion by inducting him into its Superfan Gallery, and estimates suggest he has spent millions on tickets over the years. His passion reminds people that spectator fervour can earn a place in history and that showing up matters just as much as playing.
6. Matthew McConaughey
The Texan has turned the United States Grand Prix in Austin into his own festival. Every autumn, he shows up at the Circuit of the Americas in cowboy boots and a hat, wandering through the paddock, greeting drivers and peppering them with questions about tyres and strategy. He has even served as a grand marshal for NASCAR events, lending his drawl to pre‑race ceremonies.
McConaughey also cheers for Texas Longhorns football, but he says nothing matches the roar of engines and the sense of community that racing provides. He seems happiest when the cars scream past, and the crowd goes wild. When he isn’t at the track, he’s watching replays at home, analysing lap times with friends over barbecue and wondering how he’d handle a pit stop under pressure.