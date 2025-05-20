What Heated Denzel Washington Yelled at Pushy Photographer During Cannes Film Festival Decoded by Lip Reader: Watch
Denzel Washington got into a heated exchange with a photographer at the Cannes Film Festival.
The actor was attending the premiere of his and Spike Lee's movie Highest 2 Lowest on Monday, May 19, when the altercation — which was caught on video — went down.
Denzel Washington Yells at Photographer
In the viral clip, Washington, 70, and Lee, 68, were sharing a laugh and chatting when a paparazzo stepped out and repeatedly tapped the former to get his attention, presumably to get him to face the other way for pictures.
The Malcolm X star turned around and started berating the paparazzo for about 10 seconds while pointing his finger at them.
According to a news outlet, Washington told them, "Let me tell you — stop, stop — never put your hands on me again. I’m talking to you, stop, all right."
The photographer then reached out again to touch the Oscar winner, who grabbed his hand and told him, "stop it" repeatedly.
Fans Defend Denzel Washington's Actions
Fans were quick to come to iconic actor's defense, with one tweeting, "Idk what happened but I know Denzel is in the right."
"Keep your grubby hands off Denzel," declared another person, with a third noting, "People cross lines sometimes, especially with celebrities. I see nothing wrong here."
Denzel Washington Skips Movie Event After the Incident
According to a publication, the incident bugged Washington enough that he "pulled out of the press conference" to promote the movie on Tuesday, May 20.
Director Lee was in attendance and appeared to reference the drama by saying, "The last time I was in this room, I had to apologize for a f--- up, but I won’t be apologizing today for a f--- up."
Elsewhere during the event, Lee admitted Highest 2 Lowest will probably be his last project with Washington, his longtime collaborator.
"It’s been a blessing to have this body of work of us doing films that the people love. It’s a blessing, again," he raved. "I don’t know if we’re going to do it again."
Denzel Washington Berates Fan in 2024
This isn't the first time the Equalizer actor has got into an argument on the red carpet, having done so as recently as October 2024 at the Museum of Modern Art's 16th Annual Film Benefit.
In a video, the St. Elsewhere alum was talking to a few admirers and taking pictures with them but then started to head inside the venue — however, he took a step backward and pointed a finger at someone, telling the individual, "I heard you. You talk about showing love..."
Washington appeared to mention the word "respect," adding in a stern tone, "I said I'll see you when I get out, which part of that don't y'all understand?"
"Or not, or not!" he added. "We can do it another way... or not, we can do it both ways!"