Jeff Goldblum's Cutest Moments With His Adorable Kids: Photos
Jeff Goldblum has enjoyed a long and storied career ever since his film debut in the 1970s. As his career gained traction, the beloved Jurassic Park actor quickly garnered a reputation as a talented, quirky and charismatic entertainer and Hollywood heartthrob who went on to star in some of the highest grossing flicks of all time.
Despite being married three times throughout his fascinating life, Jeff didn't become a father for the first time until 2015, when he was 62 years old. The Independence Day lead welcomed son Charlie Ocean, 8, in 2015, with wife and former Olympian Emilie Goldblum (née Livingston).Two years later, the pair had their youngest child, River Joe, 6.
"It's amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced. Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable. She’s heroic beyond imagination," Jeff gushed in a November 2022 interview on the Today show.
"It’s challenging and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile," he candidly confessed of parenthood at the age of 70. "They can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It’s great."
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Jeff Goldblum's most adorable moments with his sons.
The happy dad beamed with pride as he sat in the bath with his firstborn in this adorable father-son moment.
The Asteroid City actor lounged in bed sporting a fluffy, white robe, as his son looked equally as relaxed by his side.
The Goldblums were all smiles while Charlie cutely tried on a pair of 3-D glasses.
The 70-year-old cuddled with both of his boys in this candid snapshot.
Mr. and Mrs. Goldblum looked as sharp as ever as they danced and twirled while River cheesed for the camera.
The Fly actor and his boys sported casual looks on their way to a soccer playdate.
Jeff and Emilie cuddled up close with their youngest son while out and about.
Jeff and River pulled silly faces and Charlie showed off his jumping skills while enjoying some fun in the sun at the beach.
The Goldblums gathered together for some family time while celebrating the holidays on December 25, 2022.
Jeff hugged his boys close in a photo shared on Charlie's 8th birthday.