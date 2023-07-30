Jeff Goldblum's Cutest Moments With His Adorable Kids: Photos

Jeff Goldblum has enjoyed a long and storied career ever since his film debut in the 1970s. As his career gained traction, the beloved Jurassic Park actor quickly garnered a reputation as a talented, quirky and charismatic entertainer and Hollywood heartthrob who went on to star in some of the highest grossing flicks of all time.

Despite being married three times throughout his fascinating life, Jeff didn't become a father for the first time until 2015, when he was 62 years old. The Independence Day lead welcomed son Charlie Ocean, 8, in 2015, with wife and former Olympian Emilie Goldblum (née Livingston).Two years later, the pair had their youngest child, River Joe, 6.

"It's amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced. Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable. She’s heroic beyond imagination," Jeff gushed in a November 2022 interview on the Today show.

"It’s challenging and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile," he candidly confessed of parenthood at the age of 70. "They can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It’s great."