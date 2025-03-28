'60s Bombshell Joey Heatherton, 80, Looks Unrecognizable as She's Spotted in L.A.: Photos
Joey Heatherton, 80, is unrecognizable in recent photos taken of her doing lawn work. Notably, the Of Mice and Men actress was viewed as one of the biggest bombshells in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Her career took off early on in her life, as she starred in the original Broadway production of The Sound of Music in 1959. She soon became a singer and dancer, but would be best-known for her distinctive beauty.
Despite being a heartthrob in her early years, Heatherton barely looks like the girl she once was. In recent photos of her, the actress can be seen watering a garden in Los Angeles, Calif.
She wore a black sweatshirt with dark blue sweatpants. Her hair was full of luscious locks as her ponytail draped in the front of her face. She also sported a gardening glove to protect her hand from the dirt. With a watering hose in hand, Heatherton looked focused on the task.
Though her last-known acting role was in 1990 in Cry-Baby, Heatherton has rarely made appearances since 1977, when she modeled nude for Playboy.
Before her career derailed and the spotlight faded, Heatherton was married to former NFL player, Lance Rentzel. The two wed in April 1969 but soon divorced in 1972.
Though Heatherton was a prominent figure at the time, even joining Bob Hope on many USO (United Service Organizations) tours, where the actress would entertain military personnel with her dancing and singing, the tumultuous ending of her relationship with Rentzel seemed to have ended her career.
In 1970, Rentzel exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl, and he was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. His sentence was reduced after he agreed to undergo psychiatric treatment.
In 2003, Heatherton appeared in a rare interview with Horace Heidt. During this, the actress revealed how she didn’t “need any encouragement” to get into her artistic career.
Though she’s no longer taking on roles in the entertainment industry, Heatherton told Heidt she “loved the music” after hearing her dad’s orchestra play at the Biltmore Hotel when she was just a young girl.