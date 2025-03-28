'60s Bombshell Joey Heatherton, 80, Looks Unrecognizable as She's Spotted in L.A.: Photos

Joey Heatherton, 80, is unrecognizable in recent photos taken of her doing lawn work. Notably, the Of Mice and Men actress was viewed as one of the biggest bombshells in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Her career took off early on in her life, as she starred in the original Broadway production of The Sound of Music in 1959. She soon became a singer and dancer, but would be best-known for her distinctive beauty.