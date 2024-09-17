'90 Day Fiancé' Star Ed 'Big Ed' Brown Gets Engaged to Fan 24 Hours After Meet and Greet: Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is engaged — for the fourth time!
The reality star revealed he proposed to Porscha Raemond, whom he met at a sandwich shop in Plantation, Fla., just 24 hours before getting down on one knee.
“I met her at Capriotti’s in Plantation on Friday where I was doing a Big Ed Meet & Greet,” he told Page Six on Monday, September 16.
“They serve the most delicious subs I have ever tried and everyone should know you could meet the next love of your life there!” the 59-year-old added.
In photos obtained by OK!, the TV personality can be seen kneeling to the ground and asking his lady for her hand in marriage — with a paper clip!
According to an insider, “He was feeling it, so in the moment he took a paperclip from the restaurant manager and fashioned a ring out of it!”
Brown was previously married to Sandra Heckman, whom he shares daughter Tiffany with. They split in 1992 after Brown cheated.
Brown later became a fan-favorite on Season 4 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he proposed to Rosemarie “Rose” Vega.
The former flames ended up going their separate ways after Brown kept his vasectomy a secret from Vega.
The next year he got engaged to Liz Woods after appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life, however, they split earlier this year.
Woods has since moved on with her new boyfriend, who helped her get over Brown.
“He’s actually been by my side and allowed me to heal and grow as a person without asking me to change one thing. He’s allowed me to go through every emotion,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
“He said, ‘If I ever speak to you the way Ed has spoken to you, you better go tell my family and walk away from me right away.' He said I don’t ever have to worry about feeling the way I did and that he’ll always grow with me as a person," she added of how their romance differs from her prior one.