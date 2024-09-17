or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > 90 Day Fiancé
OK LogoPHOTOS

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Ed 'Big Ed' Brown Gets Engaged to Fan 24 Hours After Meet and Greet: Photos

day fiance big ed proposal mega pp
Source: TLC;MEGA

'90 Day Fiance' star Ed 'Big Ed' Brown is engaged to a fan 24 hours after a meet and greet.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is engaged — for the fourth time!

The reality star revealed he proposed to Porscha Raemond, whom he met at a sandwich shop in Plantation, Fla., just 24 hours before getting down on one knee.

Article continues below advertisement
day fiance big ed proposal mega
Source: MEGA

The star got down on one knee just 24 hours after meeting a fan.

“I met her at Capriotti’s in Plantation on Friday where I was doing a Big Ed Meet & Greet,” he told Page Six on Monday, September 16.

“They serve the most delicious subs I have ever tried and everyone should know you could meet the next love of your life there!” the 59-year-old added.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by OK!, the TV personality can be seen kneeling to the ground and asking his lady for her hand in marriage — with a paper clip!

According to an insider, “He was feeling it, so in the moment he took a paperclip from the restaurant manager and fashioned a ring out of it!”

Article continues below advertisement
day fiance big ed proposal mega
Source: MEGA

The reality star has been engaged four times.

Article continues below advertisement

Brown was previously married to Sandra Heckman, whom he shares daughter Tiffany with. They split in 1992 after Brown cheated.

Brown later became a fan-favorite on Season 4 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when he proposed to Rosemarie “Rose” Vega.

The former flames ended up going their separate ways after Brown kept his vasectomy a secret from Vega.

MORE ON:
90 Day Fiancé
Article continues below advertisement
day fiance big ed proposal mega
Source: MEGA

He proposed with a paper clip.

Article continues below advertisement

The next year he got engaged to Liz Woods after appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life, however, they split earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
day fiance big ed proposal mega
Source: MEGA

The star became a fan-favorite after appearing on the TLC series.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Woods has since moved on with her new boyfriend, who helped her get over Brown.

“He’s actually been by my side and allowed me to heal and grow as a person without asking me to change one thing. He’s allowed me to go through every emotion,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“He said, ‘If I ever speak to you the way Ed has spoken to you, you better go tell my family and walk away from me right away.' He said I don’t ever have to worry about feeling the way I did and that he’ll always grow with me as a person," she added of how their romance differs from her prior one.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.