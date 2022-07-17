90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Lima has been outspoken about her love for plastic surgery. She's rumored to have had over $70,000 worth of nips and tucks, from a non-surgical nose job to several breast augmentations.

"I lose weight," the Brazilian beauty said in a 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. "I did butt to make it bigger. I did botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy."

However, the season six sensation recently got candid about a botched tummy tuck that left her "scared and embarrassed," claiming the doctor entirely removed her belly button without her consent.