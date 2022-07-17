Shocking Photos: '90 Day Fiancé' Star Larissa Lima Reveals Doctors Removed Her Belly Button In Botched Tummy Tuck Procedure
90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Lima has been outspoken about her love for plastic surgery. She's rumored to have had over $70,000 worth of nips and tucks, from a non-surgical nose job to several breast augmentations.
"I lose weight," the Brazilian beauty said in a 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. "I did butt to make it bigger. I did botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy."
However, the season six sensation recently got candid about a botched tummy tuck that left her "scared and embarrassed," claiming the doctor entirely removed her belly button without her consent.
"Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched," Lima wrote on Instagram.
"Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It's been over a year now since I've been botched," she continued. "I did not want to speak of this before, but I'm tired of being silent in my sadness with no where to go to fix the problem."
"First botched procedure: My belly button," she captioned a separate series of photos posted a few hours later. "When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent."
"I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button," she added of her efforts to remedy the mistake. "Unfortunately, it was never fixed. My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times improve the apparence [sic] through treatments, like fibroblast ... a belly button isn't possible to be made."
Lima made her first appearance in season 6 of the hit TLC series when she debuted her international relationship with her now-ex-husband, Colt Johnson, and quickly became one of the most controversial cast members on the show.
Lima was arrested twice for domestic battery in 2018 and nearly faced deportation during her tumultuous divorce. Her contract with TLC was eventually terminated after she appeared in an adult lingerie webcam show.