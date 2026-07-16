'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Devastated After Daughter Hannah Suffers Medical Emergency: 'She Needs Her Dad'
July 16 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Armando Rubio is desperately trying to reach his daughter after she suffered a serious medical emergency.
"Every parent wants to be at their child’s bedside when they’re sick, and not being able to hold her hand or comfort her has been the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced," the 90 Day Fiancé star told Page Six on Wednesday, July 15.
He added, "It feels like we’ve been separated when she needs her dad the most."
The reality TV star revealed that his 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, is hospitalized after doctors discovered blood in her brain. While Hannah is receiving treatment in Arizona, Rubio has been unable to cross the U.S. border because he is still waiting for his spousal visa.
Hannah Was Rushed to the Hospital After Showing Concerning Symptoms
Rubio first shared the frightening update with fans in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, July 14.
He explained that Hannah had been feeling unwell before he noticed alarming symptoms.
According to Rubio, half of her face became "droopy," and she suddenly lost strength on one side of her body.
He immediately took her to a local doctor in Mexico, but the small town lacked the equipment needed to perform more advanced testing. Doctors recommended transferring her to another medical facility for further evaluation.
His family ultimately decided Hannah should be taken to the United States due to the seriousness of her condition.
Rubio said his mother accompanied Hannah by ambulance to Arizona. She was later airlifted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in Phoenix for specialized treatment.
Doctors are still trying to determine what caused her symptoms.
Meanwhile, Rubio's husband, Kenny Niedermeier, was in Ohio attending a family funeral when the emergency happened. Armando said Niedermeier immediately began traveling to Phoenix to be with Hannah.
"Unfortunately, I can’t be there, which is the hardest part of it all," Rubio stated.
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Armando Rubio Thanks Fans for Their Prayers and Financial Support
Rubio promised fans he would continue providing updates on Hannah's condition.
He also shared emotional footage on his Instagram Stories showing Hannah being airlifted to the hospital.
"My baby girl," he wrote. "Please send healing vibes her way."
As of publication, the fundraiser had raised more than $28,000.
He wrote in Stories, "I'm honestly embarrassed to ask for help. Please only do what you can. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support."
Armando Is Seeking Emergency Permission to Cross the Border
Armando even posted an urgent message asking whether anyone had contacts at a Mexican embassy or consulate who could help him obtain an emergency travel visa.
He later told Page Six that he tried to receive temporary humanitarian parole so he could enter the United States to be with his daughter.
However, Armando said a U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor informed him that humanitarian parole requests had not been granted since 2025. He and his immigration attorney are now pursuing a separate emergency request that would allow him to reunite with Hannah.
He said, "I am doing everything within my power to be reunited with her because, more than anything, she needs her daddy, and I need to be with my little girl."