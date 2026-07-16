'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Devastated After Daughter Hannah Suffers Medical Emergency: 'She Needs Her Dad'

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Armando Rubio is desperately trying to reach his daughter after she suffered a serious medical emergency. "Every parent wants to be at their child’s bedside when they’re sick, and not being able to hold her hand or comfort her has been the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced," the 90 Day Fiancé star told Page Six on Wednesday, July 15. He added, "It feels like we’ve been separated when she needs her dad the most." The reality TV star revealed that his 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, is hospitalized after doctors discovered blood in her brain. While Hannah is receiving treatment in Arizona, Rubio has been unable to cross the U.S. border because he is still waiting for his spousal visa.

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Hannah Was Rushed to the Hospital After Showing Concerning Symptoms

Source: @armando_90day/Instagram Armando Rubio revealed Hannah was rushed to the hospital after developing sudden symptoms.

Rubio first shared the frightening update with fans in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, July 14. He explained that Hannah had been feeling unwell before he noticed alarming symptoms. According to Rubio, half of her face became "droopy," and she suddenly lost strength on one side of her body. He immediately took her to a local doctor in Mexico, but the small town lacked the equipment needed to perform more advanced testing. Doctors recommended transferring her to another medical facility for further evaluation. His family ultimately decided Hannah should be taken to the United States due to the seriousness of her condition.

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Source: @armando_90day/Instagram Doctors transferred Hannah to Phoenix after discovering blood in her brain and airlifting her for specialized care.

Rubio said his mother accompanied Hannah by ambulance to Arizona. She was later airlifted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in Phoenix for specialized treatment. Doctors are still trying to determine what caused her symptoms. Meanwhile, Rubio's husband, Kenny Niedermeier, was in Ohio attending a family funeral when the emergency happened. Armando said Niedermeier immediately began traveling to Phoenix to be with Hannah. "Unfortunately, I can’t be there, which is the hardest part of it all," Rubio stated.

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Armando Rubio Thanks Fans for Their Prayers and Financial Support

Source: @armando_90day/Instagram Armando Rubio shared a GoFundMe created to help cover Hannah's medical expenses.

Rubio promised fans he would continue providing updates on Hannah's condition. He also shared emotional footage on his Instagram Stories showing Hannah being airlifted to the hospital. "My baby girl," he wrote. "Please send healing vibes her way." As of publication, the fundraiser had raised more than $28,000. He wrote in Stories, "I'm honestly embarrassed to ask for help. Please only do what you can. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support."

Armando Is Seeking Emergency Permission to Cross the Border

Source: @armando_90day/Instagram Armando Rubio said he is unable to cross the U.S. border as Hannah remains hospitalized in Arizona.