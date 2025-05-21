George Wendt's Final Appearance: Late Star Spent Time With 'Cheers' Costars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson Before Tragic Death

In what became one of his final public appearances, Wendt joined his Cheers castmates Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their podcast, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”

During the August 2024 episode, he looked back on the early days of the hit NBC sitcom, which aired from September 30, 1982, to May 20, 1993 — the exact date Wendt died 32 years later.

“My agent called and said, ‘You know, honey, they want you to do this Cheers,’” Wendt shared about how it all began. “‘Now you're not available,’ because I had this other show at Paramount for CBS. Then they go, ‘But they want you to come in anyway, and it's really small, though. I go, ‘Oh, okay.’”