Shocking Secrets and Scandals Behind 'Cheers' Revealed After George Wendt's Death

Hit TV sitcom Cheers served as a happy half hour for 11 seasons on NBC, but on-screen laughs masked scandals and secrets — including lies, deadly insults and boozy sorrow!

Created by James Burrows and brothers Glen and Les Charles, the party was almost over before it started because of poor ratings. The show finished a disastrous 74th out of 77 shows following its premiere in 1982.

But it quickly gathered steam and became part of the network's Thursday night Must See TV lineup.