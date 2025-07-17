or
Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Threatened to 'Crush' Actress' Hand in Disturbing Resurfaced Clip Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers.
Source: MEGA

A resurfaced clip showed Aaron Phypers threatening Denise Richards after the pair split.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

Aaron Phypers faces serious allegations from his estranged wife, Denise Richards, who claims he abused her throughout their six-year marriage.

A shocking scene from the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has resurfaced, showing Aaron threatening to "crush" Richards' hand.

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: BRAVO

A resurfaced 'RHOBH' scene from Season 10 shows Aaron Phypers threatening to 'crush' Denise Richards’ hand.

The clip comes after the actress secured a temporary restraining order against her ex, who filed for divorce just 10 days earlier on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In the video taken during a family barbecue at Kyle Richards' house, Denise warned Aaron not to speak while they were being filmed. He retaliated with a chilling line: "Don't tell me what to say. I'm going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it."

At the reunion show, host Andy Cohen confronted Denise about Aaron's startling words.

"Denise, what was going on there? I believe he said he was going to crush your hand," Andy asked.

Denise affirmed the threat, adding, "I did, um, because I didn't even know that either, and I played it for him and he said, 'I don't even remember saying that. I don't know why I would say that, because I'm afraid of you.'"

image of Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais condemned Aaron Phypers’ threat, calling it unacceptable and alarming.
Source: BRAVO MEDIA

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais condemned Aaron Phypers’ threat, calling it unacceptable and alarming.

Despite the alleged joking tone, her castmates did not take it lightly. "Zero tolerance," Sutton Stracke stated.

"Zero. Unacceptable." Garcelle Beauvais echoed her concern, saying, "I didn't hear it on the show, but I saw it on social media and that's when I was like, 'Oh my God!' And I was, you know, I was worried."

Denise included harrowing evidence in her TRO request, including a photo of herself with a bruised eye. She detailed several incidents of abuse in court documents, alleging that Aaron would often threaten her life.

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me…" she wrote.

image of Denise Richards shared eye injury photos in a domestic violence restraining order filing against Aaron Phypers.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards shared eye injury photos in a domestic violence restraining order filing against Aaron Phypers.

Denise also revealed that during their troubles, she did not feel safe reporting the abuse due to Aaron's threats against her and himself.

"I am afraid to report the assaults because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police," she stated.

The timeline of alleged incidents between July 4 and July 14 paints a grim picture, including an altercation where he "screamed degrading profanities" at her and even pushed her down a flight of stairs, causing her immense pain.

The claim escalated when Denise noted Aaron owns "at least eight unregistered guns" and "multiple bulletproof vests."

image of Denise Richards said she feared reporting the assaults because Aaron Phypers threatened to kill them both.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards said she feared reporting the assaults because Aaron Phypers threatened to kill them both.

As she fights to move forward, Denise has requested that Aaron pay her legal expenses and suggested he attend a 52-week batterer's intervention program.

For anyone experiencing domestic violence, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

