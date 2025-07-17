'He Threatened to Kill Me': Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order Against Ex Aaron Phypers After Alleged 'Violent' Physical Abuse

In the legal filing, Richards vividly detailed accusations of intense physical abuse, writing: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."

The 54-year-old claimed Phypers, 52, would also "threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”

"Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened," she further claimed about the Dirty Hands actor.