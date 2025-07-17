'He Threatened to Kill Me': Denise Richards Granted Restraining Order Against Ex Aaron Phypers After Alleged 'Violent' Physical Abuse
Denise Richards took legal action to protect herself against estranged husband Aaron Phypers after claiming he threatened to take her life.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order after asking the court for protection from her allegedly abusive ex in court documents filed on Wednesday, July 16.
Denise Richards Accuses Aaron Phypers of Domestic Violence
In the legal filing, Richards vividly detailed accusations of intense physical abuse, writing: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head [and] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack."
The 54-year-old claimed Phypers, 52, would also "threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”
"Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened," she further claimed about the Dirty Hands actor.
Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers Caused Her 'at Least 3 Concussions'
Richards also alleged: "Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses."
On July 4, which Phypers listed as their date of separation when he filed for divorce on July 7, the actress claimed: "Aaron repeatedly got within two inches of my face and screamed at me degrading profanities, including calling me a 'c--- w----' and a 'piece of s---.'"
She additionally accused him of "repeatedly grabb[ing] my left arm tightly."
Richards said Phypers came to her townhouse the next day with his father and reportedly "got within inches of my face and began yelling at me, calling me a 'c--- w----' multiple times and with his right hand violently hit the bill of my hat with the back of his hand which caused my hat to fall off my head."
- Imprisoned Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Bijou Phillips Requests Spousal Support and Full Custody in Shocking Divorce Filing
- Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against 'The Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss After Domestic Violence Claims
- Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Threatened To Release Videos Amid Domestic Abuse Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aaron Phypers Allegedly Caused Denise Richards 'Immense' Physical Pain
"Later that day, Aaron chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground," Richards continued. "I landed on the stairs, causing immense pain."
Listing other concerns, Richards alleged, "Aaron stole my laptop and sent private messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission," while claiming, "Aaron threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police."
Denise Richards' Restraining Order Guidelines
Richards asked the court to order Phypers to stay at least 100 yards away from her. She requested he return her laptops, as well as everything he had downloaded from her phone.
Attached to the court filing included two photos of Richard with a black eye, which she claimed Phypers caused on January 17 after striking her in the face.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.