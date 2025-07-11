While they were said to have been spending time together prior to Phypers pulling the trigger, the source revealed an altercation broke out.

“They have been having trouble for some time, but they had a row over the weekend where they basically were like, ‘F--- you,’ and he marched off to file for divorce,” they shared.

While they noted Richards is “devastated,” they said she’s also feeling “mentally exhausted from the fighting” and glad their romance is “over.”

However, the Wild Things actress is “100 percent not looking forward to the divorce because [Phypers has] made it clear that he won’t go quietly, and she now has to gear up for a battle, which isn’t what she wants," the insider dished.