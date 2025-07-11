Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Explosive Fight Before He Filed for Divorce Revealed by Insider: 'They Basically Were Like F--- You'
Although Aaron Phypers filing for divorce from Denise Richards came as a shock to their fans, people close to them reportedly saw it coming.
An insider who spoke to a media outlet dished Richards and Phypers were constantly “fighting” leading up to their split. “It was very toxic,” they noted.
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Got Into a Fight
While they were said to have been spending time together prior to Phypers pulling the trigger, the source revealed an altercation broke out.
“They have been having trouble for some time, but they had a row over the weekend where they basically were like, ‘F--- you,’ and he marched off to file for divorce,” they shared.
While they noted Richards is “devastated,” they said she’s also feeling “mentally exhausted from the fighting” and glad their romance is “over.”
However, the Wild Things actress is “100 percent not looking forward to the divorce because [Phypers has] made it clear that he won’t go quietly, and she now has to gear up for a battle, which isn’t what she wants," the insider dished.
What Problems Did Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Have?
As for what problems the couple had, the insider noted finances played a role, as “she earns, he spends.” He also remains in the throes of a lawsuit, which likely didn't make things any easier on the pair, both personally and financially.
Regardless of their issues, a previous report noted Richards was “feeling betrayed” after Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences."
While Richards has yet to release an official statement, an insider noted she was surprised by the filing, and doesn’t “fully understand” it.
- 'It's a Betrayal': Denise Richards Doesn't 'Fully Understand' Why Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce, Source Claims
- Inside Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' Relationship Before Their Split: From First Meeting to Shocking Divorce Filing
- Denise Richards Will Get Back With Charlie Sheen After Divorce, His Ex Brett Rossi Predicts: 'He Was the Love of Her Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Denise Richards Did Not Want to Get Divorced
“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” they stated. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”
The source noted the blonde bombshell “made it crystal clear” to Phypers “thousands of times that they could work through anything no matter how big the problem, but divorce was never an option.”
“He agreed,” they added. “Then did this. There’s more questions than answers right now.”
Aaron Phypers Requested Spousal Support From Denise Richards
In the court documents, Phypers asked for his motorcycle, power tools and spousal support for his lifestyle, which he shared costs over $105K a month.
When breaking down some of his monthly expenses, Phypers shared they include $18K on rent, $5K on repairs, $7K on childcare, $15K on eating out, $8K on utilities, $20K on clothing, $5K on laundry, $15K on entertainment, $1,500 on auto bills and $500 on his cell phone bill.
An insider noted Richards feels him asking for spousal support is “egregious” as she’s “been financially supporting him all these years.”
“She thought he was different but turns out he's what people warned her about,” they added.