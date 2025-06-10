Aaron Rodgers Is Married! NFL Star Confirms He Tied the Knot 'a Couple Months Ago' in Secret Wedding
Aaron Rodgers is officially a husband!
The NFL quarterback confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday, June 10, that he got married "a couple months ago."
The 41-year-old didn't provide any further details about his bride or their secret wedding ceremony.
The news comes less than one year after Rodgers revealed in late 2024 that he was dating a woman named Brittani — who has no social media and lives a much more private life than the professional athlete.
He later sparked marriage rumors at the beginning of May after he was seen with a dark-colored band on his ring finger during an appearance at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Ky., ahead of the Kentucky Derby.
More to come...