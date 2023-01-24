Shailene Woodley Admits Aftermath Of Aaron Rodgers Split Was 'S**tty': 'The Darkest, Hardest Time In My Life'

Although Woodley has now revealed the distraught emotions she faced in the aftermath of her and Rodgers parting ways, the exes have overall attempted to keep their romantic woes away from the public eyes.

As for the Green Bay Packers quarterback's feelings on the duo's breakup, the 39-year-old shocked fans when he shared how grateful he was for his ex-fiancée just one week after news of their split shocked fans and friends alike.

"Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year,” Rodgers wrote of his former flame. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."