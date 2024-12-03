Shailene Woodley Says She Still Cries Over Failed Aaron Rodgers Relationship: 'It Was Not Right'
It looks like splitting from Aaron Rodgers took quite a toll on Shailene Woodley.
“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” Woodley, 33, told Outside magazine in an interview published Tuesday, December 3. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”
The actress then recalled going through “really awful, traumatic thing” in 2022.
“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” she said about her state of mind at the top, which might have been around the same time the breakup occurred. “I really understood depression and anxiety and complete soul detachment.”
Woodley said she stayed in a "toxic situation" at the time because “empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.”
The Big Little Lies alum and the football star, 41, sparked dating rumors in 2020. The Jets player then announced their engagement in February 2021.
“I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers shared while accepting an award at the time.
For her part, Woodley spoke about how the two's relationship gained traction.
“It’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over [our engagement] and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the duo couldn't make things work, leading to them going their separate ways.
“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote via Instagram in 2022 about the split. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”
Woodley, who hasn't spilled many details about her time with Rodgers, previously told Bustle in September that it wasn't easy for her to get over the relationship.
“I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I’m very open as a human. I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly," she shared.
She added: “It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people. Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”