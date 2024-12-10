Aaron Taylor-Johnson Went 2 Years Without Pizza, Pasta and Alcohol to Stay in Shape While Filming 'Kraven the Hunter'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson went all out for his main role in the superhero action flick Kraven the Hunter.
On the Monday, December 9, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor revealed he did six months of training for the physical role and adhered to a "pretty strict diet."
"I couldn't have any of the good stuff: the pasta, pizza. Zero alcohol for two years while I made this movie," the Hollywood hunk, 34, spilled as a photo of his six-pack abs flashed on the screen. "I did not have a drop of alcohol for two years when I made this."
Once filming wrapped, the star confessed he had "a whole pizza ... and a lovely draft-pulled beer ... and it was ice cold and it was the best thing I ever tasted."
Taylor-Johnson admitted "about 10 minutes later I felt like I was like a balloon. My stomach just probably went, what the...'"
In the YouTube comments section of the interview, fans drooled over the British star's good looks.
"He is so handsome I can't concentrate," one admirer wrote, while another said, "He is so fine😍😍😍😍."
Though the action-packed film is rated R, the star told GamesRadar+, "I think at the core of the story, there's a real family drama."
"You see these two boys being brought up in a very toxic environment. Their father is this Russian gangster, the head of this mobster gang, and eventually he wants to hand the business over," he explained. "That kind of sends my character down this journey of becoming a vigilante and his path to being a villain."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"There is a real strong heart and soul to this story," Taylor-Johnson added.
The heartthrob's dedication to his work is what led to him and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, getting together, as she was impressed when he auditioned for her 2008 flick Nowhere Boy.
"I wasn’t expecting anything that day. Just to see a bunch of actors pretending to be John Lennon," the director shared in a past interview.
"I knew instantly," she gushed of him being perfect for the part. "I could see how much research he'd done already just by the way he was standing and the few words he said."
That being said, Sam insisted they "were very professional through the entire film."
Due to their age gap and the fact that Aaron was just 18 when he auditioned for the flick, the pair's marriage has been criticized, but the twosome have learned to block out the noise.