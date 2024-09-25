Hunky Aaron Taylor-Johnson Shows Off His Abs While on Vacation With Wife Sam: Photo
When it comes to combining romance and relaxation, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, know how to do it right!
The couple was recently spotted soaking up the sun during a beach getaway, with fans unable to ignore Aaron’s hunky physique.
The Bullet Train actor shared a glimpse of their trip on Instagram, captioning the post, "🌈🌊 little getaway 💕," giving fans an intimate look into their scenic escape.
The post quickly sparked reactions, with comments pouring in.
The Tutor star Garrett Hedlund left three fire emojis on the post.
“Little hotties,” another fan commented.
“Not the cig,” one person wrote, referring to Aaron’s solo shot of him puffing on a cigarette while showing off his toned abs.
Throughout their marriage, the couple has faced scrutiny, largely due to their 23-year age difference.
"We've been together for over a decade now, so I feel like it is less of a conversation for people," she told The Daily Beast in 2019. "It doesn't worry me, and it's not something that is difficult to talk about because it's such a positive story, that we're a decade later together and working together and raising a strong family together. That may be a positive message for people out there."
Earlier this year, Sam expressed her thoughts on the focus surrounding their age-gap romance in an interview with Time.
“I think Aaron would say the same. Neither of us look at each other that way,” she said when asked if she was interested in watching movies featuring “older women married to younger men.”
“It’s just a connection of souls and hearts, and our life is our life where we’re just moving through it in a gorgeous loving way,” she continued. “When people make films or talk about it or question it or dissect it, it is so strange to me. When people fall in love, they fall in love.”
Meanwhile, Aaron has also stood up for his relationship, especially in a previous interview with Rolling Stone, where he dismissed the age-gap controversy.
“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13,” Aaron said. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”