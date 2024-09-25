Hunky Aaron Taylor-Johnson Shows Off His Abs While on Vacation With Wife Sam: Photo

Throughout their marriage, the couple has faced scrutiny, largely due to their 23-year age difference.

"We've been together for over a decade now, so I feel like it is less of a conversation for people," she told The Daily Beast in 2019. "It doesn't worry me, and it's not something that is difficult to talk about because it's such a positive story, that we're a decade later together and working together and raising a strong family together. That may be a positive message for people out there."