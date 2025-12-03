Abby Lee Miller Trolled for 'Airbrushing' Neil Patrick Harris in Shocking Photo: 'A True Work of Art'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Abby Lee Miller is catching heat online over her latest celebrity selfie.
The former Dance Moms star, 60, hit Broadway to see Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden and Bobby Cannavale in the revival of Art and shared photos with all three actors on Instagram.
But one picture stole the spotlight — her snap with Harris.
In the shot, Miller beamed in a huge fur coat while posing next to the How I Met Your Mother alum, whose face looked unnaturally smoothed and brightened. His skin appeared poreless, almost plastic, with fans joking that he looked like a wax figure.
“f you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway With these incredible comedic actors @nph @j_corden and @bobby_cannavale On tv they are superstars, live on stage - their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward - such gracious kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening if NY Theater!” she wrote in the caption.
It didn’t take long for the comments to blow up, as one person wrote, “Holy Facetune.”
“You guys are so airbrushed love it,” one penned.
Another joked, “They bringing out wax models of Neil Patrick Harris to events now?” while someone else wrote, “now THIS is a true work of art 🖼️.”
Fans also noted that Corden and Cannavale looked normal, leaving many baffled about why only Harris appeared heavily filtered.
“Why was NPH yassified but no one else was?” one commenter asked.
Others added, “Why did you yassify him, Miss Abby?”
Even Harris chimed in, asking in the comments section, “Ummm… what did you do to my face..?”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn’t the first time Miller’s social media antics caused a stir.
Jimmy Fallon’s holiday family photo recently took an unexpected turn when Miller dropped a strange comment that left fans scratching their heads.
The Tonight Show host, 51, shared a cheerful Labor Day Weekend snap with wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters, posing on a dock by the lake. Fallon joked, “This is before my sister-in-law said, ‘a little less,’” poking fun at their playful poses.
But it wasn’t Fallon’s humor that grabbed attention — it was Miller’s out-of-the-blue comment.
“Do your girls watch me? Ever hear my voice in your house?” she wrote under the post.
Fans quickly called the remark “ominous” and “creepy.”
One user scolded, “@therealabbylee, children don’t belong on the internet. Get it right.”
Another asked bluntly, “Do you hear yourself?”
Someone else pointed out, “I don't think this post is about you. Or promoting you,” while another joked, “i don't know what to say, but I felt the need to tag a trusted adult, and you're kinda old.”