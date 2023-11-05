Girl Dad! Jimmy Fallon's Cutest Moments With His 2 Daughters: Photos

The Saturday Night Live alum's emotions ran high when it came to wanting his child's first word to be "dada." However, he was sorely disappointed.

"It was important to me that her first word be ‘Dada.’ I went as far as to try to trick her into saying ‘Dada’ by calling everything ‘Dada,’ from her bottle to diapers to strawberry …I just thought it would be a cute story when people asked, 'What was the baby’s first word?' I wanted to say, 'It was ‘Dada’. She loves her Dada.” And everyone would go 'aw.' But sadly, 'Mama was her first word," Fallon explained in a 2015 interview.