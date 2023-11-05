Girl Dad! Jimmy Fallon's Cutest Moments With His 2 Daughters: Photos
Jimmy Fallon is throwing his hat in the ring for Father of the Year!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 49, loves to show off his happy family life with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, 56, and their two daughters, Winnie Rose,10, and Frances Cole, 8.
Despite Fallon's recent scandal regarding an alleged toxic work environment at the NBC talk show, he's had his children and his spouse to get him through the difficult period.
When asked in 2020 what his biggest change was since becoming a parent, he explained, "My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people's kids if that makes any sense. You get it more."
"When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there," the Fever Pitch star admitted.
Fallon also shared that becoming a family man made him more in touch with himself. "I was always kind of emotional — I think it’s my Irish-Catholic upbringing," he said. "Now — Hallmark is for me now. I’m ready for a good cry."
The Saturday Night Live alum's emotions ran high when it came to wanting his child's first word to be "dada." However, he was sorely disappointed.
"It was important to me that her first word be ‘Dada.’ I went as far as to try to trick her into saying ‘Dada’ by calling everything ‘Dada,’ from her bottle to diapers to strawberry …I just thought it would be a cute story when people asked, 'What was the baby’s first word?' I wanted to say, 'It was ‘Dada’. She loves her Dada.” And everyone would go 'aw.' But sadly, 'Mama was her first word," Fallon explained in a 2015 interview.
Scroll through the gallery to see Jimmy Fallon's cutest moments with his two daughters:
Jimmy, Nancy, Winnie and Frances huddled together for a group photo with their pup, Gary.
Double duty! The little girls relaxed on their dad's back while he laughed.
Jimmy, Nancy, Winnie and Frances seemed to have the time of their lives while on vacation.
The trio looked as happy as can be as they got cooking in the kitchen.
Jimmy, Nancy, Winnie and Frances showed off their megawatt smiles while posing together on vacation.