Abby Lee Miller Leaves Bizarre Comment on Jimmy Fallon's Family Photo: 'Do Your Girls Watch Me?'

Source: @jimmyfallon/Instagram Jimmy Fallon shared a holiday family photo with his wife and daughters.

Fallon joked in the caption, “This is before my sister-in-law said, ‘a little less,’” poking fun at their playful poses. But it wasn’t Fallon’s goofy humor that grabbed attention — it was Miller’s out of the blue comment. “Do your girls watch me? Ever hear my voice in your house?” she wrote under the post.

Source: MEGA Abby Lee Miller left a strange comment asking if Jimmy Fallon’s kids 'watch' her.

Fans quickly called the remark “ominous” and “creepy.” One user scolded, “@therealabbylee, children don’t belong on the internet. Get it right.” Another asked bluntly, “Do you hear yourself?” Someone else pointed out, “I don't think this post is about you. Or promoting you,” while another joked, “i don't know what to say, but I felt the need to tag a trusted adult, and you're kinda old.”

Source: MEGA Fans called the remark 'creepy' and criticized Abby Lee Miller online.

Miller, 59, who starred on Lifetime’s Dance Moms from 2011 to 2019, has had her share of public controversies. In 2017, she was convicted of bankruptcy fraud and served eight months in prison. Not long after, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that left her using a wheelchair.

Her health struggles didn’t stop there. In a recent interview, Miller revealed she endured a “traumatizing experience” when a catheter was mistakenly left inside her body after a 2020 surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “I was complaining and complaining [of pain] and nobody was listening,” she recalled. She said a “big pimple” eventually formed, and when a dermatologist checked it, he told her, “That’s something someone put in you, that’s not a pimple.”

Even after visiting the ER, Miller claimed doctors dismissed her pain. “I said, ‘Aren’t you alarmed at this?’ and she said, ‘You waited a few years, two days isn’t going to hurt,’” she explained.

I feel deeply connected to her due to a shared compulsion to make every possible thing about ourselves pic.twitter.com/Y5zPtojQf2 — roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) September 2, 2025 Source: @fuglibetty/X

Days later, she returned and was rushed into surgery when doctors finally realized what was wrong. “They went right into the surgical procedure, and they removed it. I was horrified,” she shared. “I’m OK, a little traumatized by it, but anyone would be.” Miller has since filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai and two physicians, accusing them of medical malpractice, negligence and medical battery.

Source: MEGA The 'Dance Moms' star has faced legal troubles, health issues and even served prison time.