'We Sit With Our Head on the Guillotine': ABC Lawyer Says Donald Trump's Threats Are Swaying Network's Political Coverage

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ABC has admitted that the repeated threats made by President Donald Trump are already influencing the way it covers political topics, with executives apparently considering whether to air certain programs. At a federal court hearing on October 6, an attorney for Disney, which is the parent company of ABC, said that the network is altering its editorial decisions in order not to offend the Trump administration. As the November midterm elections draw near, the network states that the pressure is having an effect on its political coverage.

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ABC Lawyer Says Network Is 'Watching Everything'

Source: UNSPLASH ABC attorney Beth Wilkinson told a federal judge that uncertainty surrounding the FCC's broadcast license review has affected the network's editorial decisions.

Beth Wilkinson, who is an attorney, told U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan that ABC is experiencing continuous uncertainty since it is undergoing an unusual review of its broadcast licenses by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). "We sit with our head on the guillotine," Wilkinson said, comparing the threat of losing broadcast licenses to a corporate death sentence. She also mentioned that our editorial decisions are currently being influenced and that we are keeping a close eye on everything we do. Wilkinson stated that the network has already altered its behavior since it is afraid of facing retaliation from the administration.

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'The View' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Caught in the Fight

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel has been dragged into Donald Trump's feud with ABC network.

The changes are by no means just hypothetical. As the network's legal reasons indicate, The View has ceased booking political candidates due to fears that the interviews might lead to further FCC scrutiny. ABC also decided to broadcast a speech by Trump, which had been given in July, rather than showing it on television, since the executives were concerned about his reaction if they had completely ignored it. The interview that Jimmy Kimmel conducted with James Talarico, who is a Senate candidate from Texas, was released on YouTube rather than on traditional television. "Our editorial decisions are being affected right now," she added. "We are watching everything that we do."

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Trump Administration Denies Targeting ABC's Coverage

Source: MEGA Brendn Carr is in charge of the FCC.

The dispute arose after Brendan Carr, who is the Chairman of the FCC, directed a preliminary examination of the licenses held by eight television stations owned by ABC. The licenses were not up for renewal, but the administration maintains that the review is related to an investigation into Disney's diversity and hiring practices. Dimitar Georgiev-Remmel, who is the government's attorney, dismissed the allegations of ABC, stating that there was "no reason to believe" the process had influenced its editorial decisions. However, ABC says that the investigation is an act of retaliation for the coverage that Trump does not like.

Judge Questions FCC's Explanation

Source: MEGA ABC President Almin Karamehmedovic photographed on the red carpet.