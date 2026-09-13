Jimmy Kimmel Says 'We Are Still Here' in Defiant Return Aimed at FCC Chair Brendan Carr After Summer Hiatus
Sept. 13 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel returned from summer break with a milestone episode, a roast of President Donald Trump, and a pointed message for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr.
The late-night host came back to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 8 after signing off June 18 and handing the desk to guest hosts including Jelly Roll, Tiffany Haddish and Rosie O’Donnell. His first night back also marked the ABC show’s 4,000th episode.
“It’s a lot of shows,” Kimmel said at the opening of his monologue. “According to the White House, it’s too many shows.”
Then he aimed directly at Carr.
“There are those who said we would never last this long,” Kimmel said. “There are even those who used the regulatory might of the FCC to unconstitutionally try to make sure we didn’t last this long. But we did it the hard way, Brendan. And we are still here.”
A Late-Night Free-Speech Fight
“The FCC has substantial regulatory authority over broadcasting, but that authority is not the equivalent of a ‘blank check,’” said Relani Belous, founder of Belous Law and The Trademark Channel.
“Criticism, satire, commentary and debate on matters of public concern lie at the core of the First Amendment’s protections, and that aspect is covered under the Communications Act,” she added.
Kimmel’s remark referenced his previous clash with Carr, who was appointed FCC chair by Trump. Kimmel was pulled off air for less than a week in September 2025 after Carr objected to comments the host made about the right-wing reaction to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.
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Outrage Outruns the Legal Question
Belous said the combination of a celebrity host, the FCC and politics makes for swift reaction, but the actual legal question is more limited.
“These fights go viral because most people hear ‘FCC’ and celebrity and it triggers a mass reaction based on the speed of social media commentary,” she said. “The reality is much narrower, but is not always headline worthy.”
After striking out at Carr, Kimmel returned to familiar territory: Trump.
Donald Trump Back in the Punchlines
Kimmel joked that when he left for summer break, the country was at war with Iran, gas prices and inflation were high, and Sen. Mitch McConnell’s unconfirmed health status had become a punchline.
“Donald Trump and I have one thing in common,” he said. “We both accomplished nothing all summer long.”
He also mocked the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, asking whether Trump “had three full months and spent $20 million and couldn’t even get a pool cleaned.”
“How are we supposed to win the war with Iran when we can’t even win the war against algae?”