ABC Reporter Soni Dimond Dead at 67 After Cardiac Arrest
ABC reporter and morning show host Soni Dimond tragically passed away at 67 years old after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, December 27, 2024.
Dimond, who was a "cherished member" of ABC27 in Lancaster, Penn., "never regained consciousness" after the health emergency, according to her obituary.
Dimond began her television career in 1978 when she worked as an intern for WTPA-TV 27, now ABC27, while attending Gettysburg College. By 1979, she'd already made major strides as she became the first woman to serve as Weekend Anchor at the station.
She continued her work as a reporter, producer and publicist over the years, and eventually earned a spot hosting a news segment focused on topics for those 55 and older. According to her biography at ABC27, she once quipped: "Life can be vibrant at ALL ages!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Her passing has sent waves of sadness throughout the community, as well as the professional world she so expertly navigated," her obituary read. "To know Soni was to know a person whose energy was contagious, whose commitment was unmatched, and whose smile could brighten any room."
The obituary further described Dimond as someone with "warmth, compassion, and humility" who truly "made an impact," not only with her skills as a reporter and producer, but also with her "willingness to help those around her" throughout her decades-long career.
The heartfelt tribute also highlighted her "generosity" and "passion" for mentoring others.
"As we reflect on Soni’s life, we remember the love she gave, the lives she touched, and the difference she made in both her profession and her community, we remember her as a woman who lived with grace, compassion, and integrity," the lengthy obituary continued. "Soni leaves behind a legacy of kindness, professionalism, and service — one that will continue to inspire everyone who had the privilege of knowing her ... Her impact on the world was immeasurable, and her love and influence will continue to live on through you."
The message concluded: "Rest in peace, Soni Dimond. Your legacy will never be forgotten, and the love you gave to the world will continue to shine brightly in our hearts. You are deeply missed, but you will always be remembered."