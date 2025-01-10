BREAKING NEWS ABC Reporter Soni Dimond Dead at 67 After Cardiac Arrest Source: @sonidiamond09/instagram Son Dimond passed away after suffering a health emergency in December 2024.

ABC reporter and morning show host Soni Dimond tragically passed away at 67 years old after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, December 27, 2024. Dimond, who was a "cherished member" of ABC27 in Lancaster, Penn., "never regained consciousness" after the health emergency, according to her obituary.

Source: @sonidiamond09/instagram Soni Dimond was a television personality in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Dimond began her television career in 1978 when she worked as an intern for WTPA-TV 27, now ABC27, while attending Gettysburg College. By 1979, she'd already made major strides as she became the first woman to serve as Weekend Anchor at the station. She continued her work as a reporter, producer and publicist over the years, and eventually earned a spot hosting a news segment focused on topics for those 55 and older. According to her biography at ABC27, she once quipped: "Life can be vibrant at ALL ages!"

Source: ABC Soni Dimond hosted a morning show for ABC27.

"Her passing has sent waves of sadness throughout the community, as well as the professional world she so expertly navigated," her obituary read. "To know Soni was to know a person whose energy was contagious, whose commitment was unmatched, and whose smile could brighten any room." The obituary further described Dimond as someone with "warmth, compassion, and humility" who truly "made an impact," not only with her skills as a reporter and producer, but also with her "willingness to help those around her" throughout her decades-long career.

Source: WHTM/ABC27 NEWS Soni Dimond began her career in news in 1978.