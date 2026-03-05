Inside the 2026 Actor Awards After-Parties: Kate Hudson Shimmers, Keri Russell Dances and Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Big Wins
March 4 2026, Published 11:33 p.m. ET
When the curtain fell at the Shrine Auditorium, the real party was just getting started.
Following the 2026 Actor Awards, Hollywood’s elite headed to Netflix’s after-party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, where winners toasted victories, nominees swapped gowns and the dance floor quickly filled up.
Keri Russell’s Victory Dance
Fresh off her win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Diplomat, Keri Russell looked every bit the star of the night. The 49-year-old actress waved her blue statuette in one hand and clutched a glass of red wine in the other as she joyfully danced around the room.
Still wearing her elegant black one-shoulder gown with dramatic drop earrings and red lipstick, Russell appeared fully in celebration mode — proof that awards season glory pairs well with a dance floor.
Kate Hudson’s Disco Ball Moment
Kate Hudson may have lost the Leading Role trophy to Jessie Buckley, but she certainly won the after-party fashion game.
After arriving at the ceremony in a romantic white gown adorned with 80 carats of bespoke diamonds, Hudson slipped into a slinky silver slip dress that shimmered like a disco ball under the party lights. The column silhouette featured a darker silver bra detail, and she styled the look with straight hair tucked behind her ears to show off drop diamond earrings.
At the bash, Hudson was spotted quaffing champagne, linking arms with Ali Larter and hugging Rose Byrne. If there was disappointment, it didn’t show.
Shoes Off, Champagne Flowing
Sarah Pidgeon, 29, kicked off her heels while chatting on the phone on the dance floor, embracing the barefoot freedom of a long awards night. Demi Moore floated through the party in a black gown with a dramatic tulle train trailing behind her, while Aimee Lou Wood mingled despite missing out on her category win.
The television side of the evening also brought emotional moments. Catherine O’Hara received a posthumous award for The Studio, with Seth Rogen accepting on her behalf earlier in the night. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford accepted the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, joking, “I’m here to receive a prize for being alive,” and quipping it felt “a little weird” to get a lifetime honor at the “half point” of his career.
Michael B. Jordan’s Upset Victory
Of course, one of the most talked-about wins of the night belonged to Michael B. Jordan, who beat Timothée Chalamet for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Jordan looked stunned, hands on his face, as his mother reacted in shock beside him.
During his speech, he sweetly thanked her: “Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York, when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel.”
His film Sinners also took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, capping off a night of surprises.
The trophies may be handed out on stage, but by the time the last champagne flute was drained and the heels came off, it was clear the memories were made after dark.