or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Screen Actors Guild Awards
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Inside the 2026 Actor Awards After-Parties: Kate Hudson Shimmers, Keri Russell Dances and Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Big Wins

Composite photo of Kate Hudson, Keri Russell and Michael B. Jordan.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood’s biggest stars celebrated the night away at Netflix’s after-party.

Profile Image

March 4 2026, Published 11:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When the curtain fell at the Shrine Auditorium, the real party was just getting started.

Following the 2026 Actor Awards, Hollywood’s elite headed to Netflix’s after-party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, where winners toasted victories, nominees swapped gowns and the dance floor quickly filled up.

Article continues below advertisement

Keri Russell’s Victory Dance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Keri Russell joyfully danced around the room as she celebrated her win.
Source: MEGA

Keri Russell joyfully danced around the room as she celebrated her win.

Fresh off her win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Diplomat, Keri Russell looked every bit the star of the night. The 49-year-old actress waved her blue statuette in one hand and clutched a glass of red wine in the other as she joyfully danced around the room.

Still wearing her elegant black one-shoulder gown with dramatic drop earrings and red lipstick, Russell appeared fully in celebration mode — proof that awards season glory pairs well with a dance floor.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson’s Disco Ball Moment

Image of Kate Hudson was seen drinking champagne, linking arms with Ali Carter and hugging Rose Byrne.
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson was seen drinking champagne, linking arms with Ali Carter and hugging Rose Byrne.

Kate Hudson may have lost the Leading Role trophy to Jessie Buckley, but she certainly won the after-party fashion game.

After arriving at the ceremony in a romantic white gown adorned with 80 carats of bespoke diamonds, Hudson slipped into a slinky silver slip dress that shimmered like a disco ball under the party lights. The column silhouette featured a darker silver bra detail, and she styled the look with straight hair tucked behind her ears to show off drop diamond earrings.

At the bash, Hudson was spotted quaffing champagne, linking arms with Ali Larter and hugging Rose Byrne. If there was disappointment, it didn’t show.

MORE ON:
Screen Actors Guild Awards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shoes Off, Champagne Flowing

Image of The after party was filled with kicked off heels, flowing champagne and celebratory dancing.
Source: UNSPLASH

The after party was filled with kicked off heels, flowing champagne and celebratory dancing.

Sarah Pidgeon, 29, kicked off her heels while chatting on the phone on the dance floor, embracing the barefoot freedom of a long awards night. Demi Moore floated through the party in a black gown with a dramatic tulle train trailing behind her, while Aimee Lou Wood mingled despite missing out on her category win.

The television side of the evening also brought emotional moments. Catherine O’Hara received a posthumous award for The Studio, with Seth Rogen accepting on her behalf earlier in the night. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford accepted the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, joking, “I’m here to receive a prize for being alive,” and quipping it felt “a little weird” to get a lifetime honor at the “half point” of his career.

Michael B. Jordan’s Upset Victory

Image of Michael B. Jordan went home with the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, beating Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan went home with the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, beating Timothée Chalamet.

Of course, one of the most talked-about wins of the night belonged to Michael B. Jordan, who beat Timothée Chalamet for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Jordan looked stunned, hands on his face, as his mother reacted in shock beside him.

During his speech, he sweetly thanked her: “Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York, when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel.”

His film Sinners also took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, capping off a night of surprises.

The trophies may be handed out on stage, but by the time the last champagne flute was drained and the heels came off, it was clear the memories were made after dark.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.