or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kristen Bell
OK LogoPHOTOS

2026 Actor Awards Photos: Kristen Bell, Dove Cameron and More Stun on the Red Carpet

Photo of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kristen Bell and Haylee Baylee
Source: MEGA

See all the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Actor Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2026, Published 8:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

This year marks the first since the SAG Awards reinvented itself as the Actor Awards — and the ceremony didn't have a shortage of stars.

Celebrities flocked to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, March 1, to witness the best in TV and film getting recognized for their performances.

Kristen Bell returned for her third stint as host, while Dove Cameron, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jackie Tohn and more graced the red carpet.

See below for some of the best outfits of the 2026 Actor Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell

Image of Kristen Bell is hosting the 2026 Actor Awards.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell is hosting the 2026 Actor Awards.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Bell stunned in a see-through, beaded gown by by Georges Hobeika Couture, featuring a silver pleated train. She complemented her luxe look with a diamond necklace and earrings as she posed on the carpet solo and alongside her Nobody Wants This costar Tohn.

Bell was the first-ever host of the SAG Awards in 2018. This year, she plans on keeping her opening monologue light.

“I don’t roast. It’s not in me,” she told an outlet. “If I’m going to roast anyone, it’s going to be me. That’s what’s funniest to me. So it will be light and goofy and hopefully still make you laugh. But I want everyone to feel welcome.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chase Infiniti

Image of Chase Infiniti flaunted her figure in a skintight nude dress.
Source: MEGA

Chase Infiniti flaunted her figure in a skintight nude dress.

Chase Infiniti drew eyes at her first-ever Actor Awards in a figure-hugging, mermaid-style nude gown by Louis Vuitton. She is nominated this evening for Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Willa Ferguson in One Battle After Another.

Article continues below advertisement

Fran Drescher

Image of Fran Drescher sported a throwback, 1920s-style look.
Source: MEGA

Fran Drescher sported a throwback, 1920s-style look.

Fran Drescher was showgirl chic in a strapless black sequin dress with a matching top hat and pink feathered shawl.

Ahead of the awards show, the star teased her outfit on Instagram.

"On my way to The Actor Awards on Netflix this evening! And the cast of Marty Supreme is nominated for Best Ensemble! For 4 years I’ve gone as President and the 5th year a Nominee!!!! Wish me luck!🤞🙏🏻👏," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Dove Cameron

Image of Dove Cameron wore a Monique Lhuillier gown to the Actor Awards.
Source: MEGA

Dove Cameron wore a Monique Lhuillier gown to the Actor Awards.

She's not a Disney darling anymore.

The former Descendants star looked all grown up in a Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a strapless black bodice and billowy white silk skirt. Cameron sported a dark berry lip and wore her brunette locks in loose waves.

On the red carpet, she explained why she wants to keep her engagement to Måneskin's Damiano David private.

"It's been beautiful. It's surreal. I'm trying to talk about it less, if I'm honest," she expressed. "I started talking about it so much because we were so excited, and now I'm like, 'Maybe I want to keep some of this private.'"

MORE ON:
Kristen Bell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Image of Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in a Saiid Kobeisy gown.
Source: MEGA

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in a Saiid Kobeisy gown.

Ralph channeled 1920s glamour in a black-and-white printed Saiid Kobeisy gown and white feather boa. She accessorized with a roped diamond necklace and drop earrings as she waved her scarf in the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Tohn

Image of Jackie Tohn looked pretty in pink as she posed on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Jackie Tohn looked pretty in pink as she posed on the red carpet.

Tohn threw up a peace sign while showing off her elegant red carpet look. The Nobody Wants This star was glowing in a plunging blush pink gown and hoop earrings.

Although not nominated for an award, the Old Dads alum will be supporting costar Adam Brody, who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Article continues below advertisement

Haylee Baylee

Image of Haylee Baylee was glam-bot-ready in a billowy purple gown.
Source: MEGA

Haylee Baylee was glam-bot-ready in a billowy purple gown.

Influencer Haylee Baylee made a style statement in a strapless, corseted lilac gown with an oversized, billowy skirt. She styled her signature red hair in princess-like, half-up, half-down curls and dazzled in a luxe diamond necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Keltie Knight

Image of Keltie Knight was glowing in head-to-toe white at the Actor Awards.
Source: MEGA

Keltie Knight was glowing in head-to-toe white at the Actor Awards.

Keltie Knight looked angelic in a flowing white gown with silver sequin embellishments along the bodice. She tucked her blonde bob behind one ear, highlighting several diamond earrings.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.