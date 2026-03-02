2026 Actor Awards Photos: Kristen Bell, Dove Cameron and More Stun on the Red Carpet
March 1 2026, Published 8:11 p.m. ET
This year marks the first since the SAG Awards reinvented itself as the Actor Awards — and the ceremony didn't have a shortage of stars.
Celebrities flocked to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, March 1, to witness the best in TV and film getting recognized for their performances.
Kristen Bell returned for her third stint as host, while Dove Cameron, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jackie Tohn and more graced the red carpet.
See below for some of the best outfits of the 2026 Actor Awards.
Kristen Bell
Bell stunned in a see-through, beaded gown by by Georges Hobeika Couture, featuring a silver pleated train. She complemented her luxe look with a diamond necklace and earrings as she posed on the carpet solo and alongside her Nobody Wants This costar Tohn.
Bell was the first-ever host of the SAG Awards in 2018. This year, she plans on keeping her opening monologue light.
“I don’t roast. It’s not in me,” she told an outlet. “If I’m going to roast anyone, it’s going to be me. That’s what’s funniest to me. So it will be light and goofy and hopefully still make you laugh. But I want everyone to feel welcome.”
Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti drew eyes at her first-ever Actor Awards in a figure-hugging, mermaid-style nude gown by Louis Vuitton. She is nominated this evening for Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Willa Ferguson in One Battle After Another.
Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher was showgirl chic in a strapless black sequin dress with a matching top hat and pink feathered shawl.
Ahead of the awards show, the star teased her outfit on Instagram.
"On my way to The Actor Awards on Netflix this evening! And the cast of Marty Supreme is nominated for Best Ensemble! For 4 years I’ve gone as President and the 5th year a Nominee!!!! Wish me luck!🤞🙏🏻👏," she wrote.
Dove Cameron
She's not a Disney darling anymore.
The former Descendants star looked all grown up in a Monique Lhuillier gown featuring a strapless black bodice and billowy white silk skirt. Cameron sported a dark berry lip and wore her brunette locks in loose waves.
On the red carpet, she explained why she wants to keep her engagement to Måneskin's Damiano David private.
"It's been beautiful. It's surreal. I'm trying to talk about it less, if I'm honest," she expressed. "I started talking about it so much because we were so excited, and now I'm like, 'Maybe I want to keep some of this private.'"
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Ralph channeled 1920s glamour in a black-and-white printed Saiid Kobeisy gown and white feather boa. She accessorized with a roped diamond necklace and drop earrings as she waved her scarf in the air.
Jackie Tohn
Tohn threw up a peace sign while showing off her elegant red carpet look. The Nobody Wants This star was glowing in a plunging blush pink gown and hoop earrings.
Although not nominated for an award, the Old Dads alum will be supporting costar Adam Brody, who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Haylee Baylee
Influencer Haylee Baylee made a style statement in a strapless, corseted lilac gown with an oversized, billowy skirt. She styled her signature red hair in princess-like, half-up, half-down curls and dazzled in a luxe diamond necklace.
Keltie Knight
Keltie Knight looked angelic in a flowing white gown with silver sequin embellishments along the bodice. She tucked her blonde bob behind one ear, highlighting several diamond earrings.