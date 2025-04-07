Actor Steve Guttenberg Files for Divorce From Wife Emily After 6 Years of Marriage
Actor Steve Guttenberg and his wife, Emily Smith, are calling it quits, as the actor filed for divorce on Friday, April 4.
According to documents, which were obtained by a news outlet, the Hollywood star cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for their split. He also didn't list a date of separation, instead marking it as "TBD."
According to the legal docs, Guttenberg noted they have a prenuptial agreement, even checking the box to pay her spousal support.
The duo got married in January 2019 and do not share any children together. The 66-year-old and Smith had an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif.
The duo met on a blind date after being set up by WCBS-TV’s Scott Rapoport in 2014.
The former flames got engaged in December 2016, which Smith confirmed via Facebook.
“Yes, yes, yes 😍🎄☃💑💫,” she wrote in the post, which showed off her ring.
The couple later moved to the Pacific Palisades, but the Three Men and a Baby star's house was affected by the wildfires.
"At this time I have the choice of sitting down and walking or standing up and doing what I can. I choose to stand and fight. And help," the Police Academy star told People earlier this year amid the brutal wildfires that left many people homeless.
Guttenberg's house survived the initial blazes, but he decided to help his fellow neighbors during the trying time.
"They are having meals together, working on getting brush out of the way, trying to put out smoldering fires, and fighting embers in the air," the source said of Guttenberg's community. "They have been getting food and necessities, portable heaters, water, through rapid relief groups and sharing everything, and basically are taking care of each other."
Guttenberg made headlines when he was seen helping others evacuate the area on January 7.
“It’s like when someone dies suddenly,” he told the AP. “It’s like when someone gets hit by a car. You never expect that to happen. That’s how shocking it was.”
Prior to that, he encouraged people to escape the area.
“What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars," he explained to KTLA. "If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there.”
