Miles Teller, John Goodman and More Celebrities Whose Mansions Have Been Burned Down in Los Angeles Wildfires: See the Devastating Photos

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, lost their Pacific Palisades home after the California wildfires left the property in cinders and fragments. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, bought the mansion in 2023.

On Instagram, Keleigh uploaded the last photo of the white home she took through the car window as they fled for safety.

"To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I'll never forget them," she wrote in the caption. "Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, pacific palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever. If you're in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can."

Keleigh also wished she had saved her wedding dress and "did a lot different but it doesn't matter, stay safe, get out."

She ended her post with a thank you note to the first responders working throughout Los Angeles County.