Miles Teller, John Goodman and More Celebrities Whose Mansions Have Been Burned Down in Los Angeles Wildfires: See the Devastating Photos

la wildfires celebrityhome pp
Source: MEGA

The catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes, including these celebrities' sprawling mansions.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

la wildfires celebrity homes miles teller
Source: MEGA

Kaleigh Teller wished she saved her wedding dress from the Los Angeles fires that destroyed her and Miles Teller's home.

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, lost their Pacific Palisades home after the California wildfires left the property in cinders and fragments. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, bought the mansion in 2023.

On Instagram, Keleigh uploaded the last photo of the white home she took through the car window as they fled for safety.

"To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I'll never forget them," she wrote in the caption. "Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, pacific palisades I love you beyond measure you are a little slice of heaven, we will come back stronger than ever. If you're in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can."

Keleigh also wished she had saved her wedding dress and "did a lot different but it doesn't matter, stay safe, get out."

She ended her post with a thank you note to the first responders working throughout Los Angeles County.

la wildfires celebrity house julia louis dreyfuss
Source: MEGA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her husband, Brad Hall, purchased the property in the early 1990s.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' $15 million Mediterranean-style house was burned to the ground after the roaring blaze ripped through the area, a photo obtained by OK! shows.

la wildfires anthony hopkins house burnt down
Source: MEGA

Anthony Hopkins shared a heartfelt message after losing his home.

Anthony Hopkins, 87, witnessed his Pacific Palisades home reduce to rubble as the blaze in the Los Angeles area obliterated thousands of structures. The $6 million house, as seen in a photo obtained by OK!, only has a charred fence, a stone pathway and charred wood left.

"As we struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give," The Silence of the Lambs actor wrote in a January 10 Instagram post.

la wildfire cleberity houses burnt down sparis hilton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton launched an emergency fund to help families displaced by the Los Angeles fires.

Paris Hilton's beachfront Malibu home was completely gutted by fire, a photo obtained by OK! shows.

The 43-year-old socialite also shared ABC News footage of the property and wrote a lengthy caption where she recalled the memories she and her family made there.

"It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. ... While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."

Her nonprofit organization, 11:11 Media Impact, started reaching out to other organizations to help the victims of the wildfires.

Miles Teller

la wildfire cleberity houses burnt down john goodman
Source: MEGA

John Goodman purchased the home in 2008.

John Goodman's $4.6 million Pacific Palisades home was left in ashes and debris after being consumed by flames.

Edwin Castro
Source: MEGA

Edwin Castro lost the property to the Los Angeles wildfires, which have killed at least 25 people.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro's $3.8 million Malibu abode was gutted by the Los Angeles fires, reducing the property to a pile of ash. He purchased the beachfront mansion after he won the $2.4 billion jackpot in November 2022.

la wildfires billy crystal
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal and his family lived on the property for 45 years.

In a statement, Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, revealed their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires tearing through different neighborhoods of the county.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy," said the couple, revealing they had lived in the burnt-down house since 1979.

The statement continued, "We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

la wildfires celebrity homes anna faris
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris bought the property after her split from Chris Pratt.

On January 8, a representative for Anna Faris confirmed the actress and her family "are safe and very grateful" after the Palisades Fire destroyed their home, which she purchased in 2019 after her split from Chris Pratt.

