BREAKING NEWS Spencer Pratt Captures Horrific Moment His and Heidi Montag's Home Gets Engulfed in Flames by Pacific Palisades Wildfire: Watch Source: MEGA: @spencerpratt/TikTok Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their home to a Pacific Palisades wildfire on Wednesday, January 8.

Spencer Pratt helplessly watched as his and wife Heidi Montag's home was burned to a crisp. Pratt caught the terrifying moment on camera of flames torching through The Hills costars' Pacific Palisades property during the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, January 8.

In a TikTok video shared by Pratt, 41, the massive blaze could be seen reaching the land surrounding their California mansion, as he yelled, "Oh wow, it's back there!" after realizing the fire had surpassed their fence. "For real ... let's go!" he declared, realizing it was time to bravely leave his home behind and evacuate to safety.

In the social media post's caption, Pratt wrote: "Nightmare came true," Most importantly, Pratt, Montag and their "entire family was able to safely evacuate earlier in the day," a source informed a news publication after revealing the MTV alums — who share sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months — lost their home.

A few hours prior, Pratt had shared a video of the wildfire erupting in the distance, as he updated fans: "We got a fire going on behind the house here, say a prayer for the Palisades here, there's the town, there is the fire..." Noticing a helicopter in the air, the reality television personality questioned, “where are the airplanes that drop the water?"

"That's pretty black smoke, should go home and start packing up the house," he added. Montag also took to TikTok to reveal she and her husband had started gathering as much as they could before it was time to evacuate.

"There's a fire right over our house, so please say some prayers for us, it's a mandatory evacuation," she said while holding her toddler in an emotional video. Spencer’s sister Stephanie Pratt, 38, additionally turned to social media in the midst of crisis, informing her Instagram followers that the fire was also near her own Los Angeles home.

"I don’t know if it’s a good thing I’m in London or I need to get back to LA. I can’t think straight. What do I do? Honestly looking for advice," Stephanie — who is currently living in the English capital — expressed. "I’m frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this. They must be so scared and confused," she cried. "I guess the silver lining for me is if my house goes it’s only my stuff — not years of family memories like everyone else in the Palisades 🥺. Help me what’s my next move."

Earlier, Stephanie shared a message about her brother, writing: "I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi & the kids. And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today." "Just spoke to my dad — he tried to save my brother's house but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do," she noted. "My parents evacuated safely and are watching the fire rage towards their house on security cameras.” "We are such a tight community. I'm at a loss for words knowing so many friends have lost their homes today and so quickly," she expressed.