'When Calls the Heart' Actress Mamie Laverock, 19, on Life Support After Falling 5 Stories From Balcony
Laverock, 19, first suffered an undisclosed "medical emergency" on May 11, but luckily, Compton traveled to see her and "was able to get there in time to save her life."
After a stint in a Winnipeg hospital, she was transferred to one in Vancouver.
"Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement. We are trying to go every day to support her," Compton explained. "Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more. We will share all the updates we can. Thank you for all your well wishes."
However, things took a turn for the worse over this past weekend.
"We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," Compton's message stated. "She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support."
"We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time," concluded the letter, which was also signed by Compton's husband, Rob.
After reaching their $10,000 goal, it was raised to $25,000. As of the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28, they've hit over $15,000, which they received from more than 200 people.
Several of the teenager's costars commented on the tragedy, with Erin Krakow writing on Instagram, "💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too."
Johannah Newmarch also encouraged X users to donate, tweeting, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."
The TV star has appeared on nine episodes of When Calls the Heart in addition to two episodes of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.